Behind the Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

There is some really good racing right across the board this Saturday in Australia, and there are plenty of winners to be found. Here are my five key bets for Saturday.

Bet One: Each-Way – Randwick Race One, Number 3, Silence

I’m a bit surprised $10+ was offered for this youngster. There was a lot to like about his debut win at Newcastle. He showed an electric turn of foot when asked for the effort by Koby Jennings and despite racing greenly, he was far too classy for them. I like that Team Snowden has sent him straight to town, a sign of confidence for mine.

Bet Two: Win – Randwick Race Three, Number 2, Black On Gold

My early pick for the Queensland Derby. Had a high-class first up win at Newcastle where he was back in the run but once Penza gave him clear air, he really attacked the line with purpose. Should only improve off that and rates highly at the Randwick mile.

Bet Three: All Up Win – Caulfield Race Three, Number 1, Burning Front/Race Four, Number 9, Ruthven

Provided he has come through the Golden Mile gutbuster, Burning Front should be far too good for them. That effort was outstanding and he only has to recover from that to beat them up. Ruthven is a classy three-year-old who ran a beauty in the Derby, and he only has to hold his form to be winning. That double should be around the $3.50 mark.

Bet Four: Win – Caulfield Race Eight, Number 8, Tycoon Tara

Tycoon Tara looks the best bet at Caulfield for mine. A high-class mare for Team Snowden who resumed in the Sapphire at Randwick behind Secret Agenda and just forget she went around there. Trials indicated she needed the run and that track just didn’t suit her. Back to Caulfield where she has a fabulous record and she does look to get the lead comfortably from the good draw.

Bet Five: Win – Doomben Race Five, Number 1, Emerald City

Emerald City can start the day at Doomben on the right note. The David Vandyke-trained stayer has had two runs back from a break, the latest coming in the Toowoomba Cup where he tried hard but just didn’t finish it off behind Cylinder Beach, but his effort was more than tidy. Third up now, so he should be ready fitness wise and he is the clear horse to beat.