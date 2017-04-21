Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

Player disgracefully knees referee in the head after being shown card

Only one team can survive in the A-League finals race as the Brisbane Roar host the Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

The A-League’s 27-week home-and-away season is over and now it’s down to just six teams left in the finals race, and it will be only five after tonight.

If the Brisbane Roar win this match they will go up against Melbourne Victory for a spot in the A-League grand final.

However, neutrals will be praying for the Western Sydney Wanderers to win, because that would see them set up a derby final with Sydney FC.

The Wanderers being the only team this season to defeat Sydney, that match would be absolutely drenched in drama and no doubt draw a massive crowd.

Brisbane qualified for finals with 11 wins for the season, while the Wanderers managed only eight victories, rounding out their ledger with 12 draws and seven losses.

They are coming into this match off a 2-2 draw with Adelaide United last week, and haven’t tasted victory since they beat wooden spooners Newcastle 3-0 in Round 25.

Brisbane, on the other hand, have two wins from their last three matches, including a high-scoring 4-3 victory over Wellington Phoenix last week.

Adding some drama to this match-up is the fact that Thomas Broich will be playing his last game at Suncorp and, if Brisbane lose, his last for the team.

The 36-year-old German import made the decision to leave the Roar earlier this week after they were unable to guarantee him a new contract.

Broich has made 178 appearances for the Roar and was instrumental in their success earlier this decade.

Prediction

Expect a passionate home crowd to inspire Broich and Brisbane over the line.

Brisbane to win 2-1.

