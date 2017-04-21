 

When is Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers? A-League elimination final start time, date and teams

    The first A-League elimination final sees a rematch of last season’s semi-final thriller, as the Brisbane Roar look to exact some revenge on the Western Sydney Wanderers, with kick off scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, April 21 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

    Match Information

    Date: Friday, April 21
    Time: 7:50pm (AEST)
    Venue: Suncorp Stadium

    These two sides took part in a stunning semi-final last season. In front of a full house at Parramatta’s Pirtek Stadium, the Roar raced out to a 3-0 lead just 23 minutes in after Dimitri Petratos, Andreu and Jamie Maclaren all struck for the visitors.

    But the match was turned on its head soon after, with goals to Romeo Castelen and Brendon Šantalab making it 3-2 at half-time, before Castelen struck twice more in six minutes to complete the hat trick and put the Wanderers up 4-3. Jamie Maclaren notched a second in the 81st minute to level the scores and send the match to extra time, but Dario Vidošić ensured the home fans went happy with a 102nd-minute winner for the red and black.

    These two sides were very evenly matched in their three clashes this season, with their first two clashes resulting in 1-1 draws.

    Their third and final meeting in January saw someone finally break through, with the Roar claiming a dramatic 2-1 victory at home courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Brett Holman.

    Squads

    Brisbane Roar
    1. Michael Theo (GK)
    3. Luke Devere
    5. Corey Brown
    6. Avram Papadopoulos
    7. Thomas Kristensen
    8. Jacob Pepper
    9. Jamie Maclaren
    10. Brett Holman
    11. Tommy Oar
    13. Jade North (C)
    20. Shannon Brady
    21. Jamie Young (GK)
    22. Thomas Broich
    25. Kye Rowles
    26. Nick D’Agostino
    28. Brandon Borrello
    29. Joe Caletti
    46. Cameron Crestani

    Western Sydney Wanderers
    1. Jerrad Tyson (GK)
    2. Shannon Cole
    3. Jack Clisby
    5. Brendan Hamill
    6. Mitch Nichols
    7. Steven Lustica
    8. Dimas (C)
    10. Nicolás Martinez
    11. Brendon Šantalab
    12. Scott Neville
    14. Jumpei Kusukami
    15. Kearyn Baccus
    16. Jaushua Sotirio
    18. Robert Cornthwaite
    20. Vedran Janjetovic (GK)
    22. Jonathan Aspropotamitis
    23. Lachlan Scott
    24. Terry Antonis

