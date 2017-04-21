When is Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers? A-League elimination final start time, date and teams

The first A-League elimination final sees a rematch of last season’s semi-final thriller, as the Brisbane Roar look to exact some revenge on the Western Sydney Wanderers, with kick off scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, April 21 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Match Information

Date: Friday, April 21

Time: 7:50pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium

These two sides took part in a stunning semi-final last season. In front of a full house at Parramatta’s Pirtek Stadium, the Roar raced out to a 3-0 lead just 23 minutes in after Dimitri Petratos, Andreu and Jamie Maclaren all struck for the visitors.

But the match was turned on its head soon after, with goals to Romeo Castelen and Brendon Šantalab making it 3-2 at half-time, before Castelen struck twice more in six minutes to complete the hat trick and put the Wanderers up 4-3. Jamie Maclaren notched a second in the 81st minute to level the scores and send the match to extra time, but Dario Vidošić ensured the home fans went happy with a 102nd-minute winner for the red and black.

These two sides were very evenly matched in their three clashes this season, with their first two clashes resulting in 1-1 draws.

Their third and final meeting in January saw someone finally break through, with the Roar claiming a dramatic 2-1 victory at home courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Brett Holman.

Squads

Brisbane Roar

1. Michael Theo (GK)

3. Luke Devere

5. Corey Brown

6. Avram Papadopoulos

7. Thomas Kristensen

8. Jacob Pepper

9. Jamie Maclaren

10. Brett Holman

11. Tommy Oar

13. Jade North (C)

20. Shannon Brady

21. Jamie Young (GK)

22. Thomas Broich

25. Kye Rowles

26. Nick D’Agostino

28. Brandon Borrello

29. Joe Caletti

46. Cameron Crestani

Western Sydney Wanderers

1. Jerrad Tyson (GK)

2. Shannon Cole

3. Jack Clisby

5. Brendan Hamill

6. Mitch Nichols

7. Steven Lustica

8. Dimas (C)

10. Nicolás Martinez

11. Brendon Šantalab

12. Scott Neville

14. Jumpei Kusukami

15. Kearyn Baccus

16. Jaushua Sotirio

18. Robert Cornthwaite

20. Vedran Janjetovic (GK)

22. Jonathan Aspropotamitis

23. Lachlan Scott

24. Terry Antonis