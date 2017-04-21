Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream: How to watch A-League elimination final online and on TV

The 2017 A-League finals series kicks off on Friday, April 21 at 7:50pm (AEST), with the Brisbane Roar hosting the Western Sydney Wanderers at Suncorp Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the match online or on TV.

How to watch on TV

Pay TV provider Foxtel broadcasts every game of the A-League live, and this coverage continues right up until the end of the finals. Coverage of this match is on Fox Sports 505 and begins at 7:00pm (AEST), allowing for 50 minutes of pre-game build-up.

If you don’t have Foxtel, and can’t get to a pub that’s showing the game, free-to-air broadcaster SBS will also be broadcasting the match on their SBS Viceland channel (formerly known as SBS2). Foxtel’s exclusive live rights deal, however, means SBS will be showing the match on a one-hour delay – their coverage starts at 8:30pm (AEST).

How to stream online

Both Foxtel and SBS offer streaming services for those who want to watch the match but can’t get to a TV. The Foxtel Go app allows existing Foxtel customers to stream any Foxtel content – including the A-League finals – but is not available to non-Foxtel subscribers and will only stream in standard definition.

The Foxtel Go app only works on the phone or tablet it’s installed on, and won’t cast to larger screens like televisions or computer monitors.

For football fans without an existing pay TV subscription, you can sign up for Foxtel Play account to stream the match online. This will set you back a hefty monthly subscription fee, but you can usually grab a free two-week trial before signing up.

SBS will also stream the game, but like their television coverage, the game will be on a one-hour delay.

Unlike other competitions like the AFL, NRL and Super Netball, the A-League does not offer a standalone streaming package.

How to listen on radio

As far as radio is concerned, ABC Grandstand will be providing free and live audio coverage of the match. Their coverage begins at 7:30pm (AEST), but will only be available to stream through their website or on the ABC radio app.