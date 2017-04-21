Hurricanes vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Friday night game sees the Brumbies travelling to Napier to play the Hurricanes. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 9 match from New Zealand.

Both sides bring contrasting form from the previous week into this encounter, the Hurricanes sneaking past the Blues at Eden Park in a thrilling encounter while the Brumbies were shocked away in Melbourne, losing narrowly to a desperate Rebels side.

An Australian side has yet to register a victory over their New Zealand counterparts in 2017 and the Brumbies are next in line to have a crack at a Kiwi opponent and maintain their lead at the top of the Australian conference while the Hurricanes will not want to drop a home match here while trying to keep pace with the high-flying Crusaders within their own group.

The odds certainly indicate the Brumbies are up against it tonight but it should be remembered that this side has traditionally had a very good record against the Wellington-based franchise and they will not be intimidated by the challenge of this in-form Hurricanes line up.

One area the Brumbies will look to target will be the lineout, an area that the Hurricanes have been less than accurate this season and with international experience to call upon, the Brumbies can certainly find an advantage there.

It will count for nought if the Brumbies cannot make their first-up tackles, the Hurricanes showing that with momentum, they are very difficult to stop and the Brumbies defence will hold the key to their chances in this match.

Some match ups to keep an eye on this evening include the scrum, where the Hurricanes Jeff Toomaga-Allen squares up to the Brumbies Scott Sio which will be a hard fought clash while Brad Shields and Scott Fardy go head to head at blindside while the battle of the up and coming halfbacks, Joe Powell for the Brumbies and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi for the Hurricanes will be one to keep an eye on.

Prediction

The Canes are playing with too much cohesion and confidence and I expect to see them pull away from the Brumbies in the last quarter of the match.

Hurricanes by 16.

Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 9 match from New Zealand.