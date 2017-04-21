Players to consider industrial action after Netball Australia board elections

The Collingwood Magpies prepare for their battle against the Adelaide Thunderbirds in the Australian Netball League. (Credit: Magpies Netball)

Australia’s Super netballers will consider industrial action after former national captain Kathryn Harby-Williams failed to be re-elected to the Netball Australia board.

The Australian Netball Players’ Association have canvassed the idea of striking from Super Netball games, making themselves unavailable for Diamonds duty and forming a rebel competition if Harby-Williams didn’t retain her position.

“I’m sure the players want to play and I’m sure they are concerned about the fans,'” NA director Geoff Parmenter said after the annual general meeting in Canberra.

