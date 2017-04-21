Port Adelaide Power vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

The Port Adelaide Power will look to reassert their claim as a genuine finals contender in 2017 as they take on the Carlton Blues at Adelaide Oval tonight. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

Port started the season playing better football than most punters had expected. That came to a crashing halt when they had to ran into Adelaide and GWS, who, if you believe the media, are genuine premiership contenders.

Both clubs have been playing excellent footy, so neither of those losses are anything to be too embarrassed about. Port is also buoyed by the return of Paddy Ryder from injury and there’s no doubt that should assist them in winning the ball out of the middle. He’s definitely my player to watch for the match.

Everyone can make all the Carlton jokes in the world. They certainly have made an art form out of being extraordinarily average for a long period.

While they have a solid midfield led by Bryce Gibbs and Marc Murphy, a poor offence has kept them leaving the bottom end of the ladder. The loss of Matthew Kruezer in the ruck to soreness late in the week is likely to hurt the Blues.

Most experts think this should be an easy one for the Power but they have lost their last two against the Blues, though both were by less than a goal.

Prediction

The home ground advantage and signs of a much improved Port early in the season makes me think this should be a comfortable win to the Power, but it may be a little closer than people are anticipating.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:50pm AEST.