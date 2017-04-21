Port Adelaide Power vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

The Port Adelaide Power will look to reassert their claim as a genuine finals contender in 2017 as they take on the Carlton Blues at Adelaide Oval tonight. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:50pm AEST.
Port started the season playing better football than most punters had expected. That came to a crashing halt when they had to ran into Adelaide and GWS, who, if you believe the media, are genuine premiership contenders.
Both clubs have been playing excellent footy, so neither of those losses are anything to be too embarrassed about. Port is also buoyed by the return of Paddy Ryder from injury and there’s no doubt that should assist them in winning the ball out of the middle. He’s definitely my player to watch for the match.
Everyone can make all the Carlton jokes in the world. They certainly have made an art form out of being extraordinarily average for a long period.
While they have a solid midfield led by Bryce Gibbs and Marc Murphy, a poor offence has kept them leaving the bottom end of the ladder. The loss of Matthew Kruezer in the ruck to soreness late in the week is likely to hurt the Blues.
Most experts think this should be an easy one for the Power but they have lost their last two against the Blues, though both were by less than a goal.
Prediction
The home ground advantage and signs of a much improved Port early in the season makes me think this should be a comfortable win to the Power, but it may be a little closer than people are anticipating.
8:38pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:38pm | ! Report
A second goal to Polec there with a crafty step to the left.
Port 7.4.36
Carlton 2.4.16
8:33pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:33pm | ! Report
MARK
That was amazing from Cazboult!
He squeezes it through for a goal.
Carlton are 23 points down.
8:29pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:29pm | ! Report
Ohhh dear…
Not even 30 seconds into the quarter and Port have kicked the first goal.
A soccer off the ground from Westoff, whose not exactly rebound for his goal kicking skills.
8:26pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Quarter time – and that was not the quarter to watch if you were interested in converting a mate to AFL.
Port and Carlton are both poor performers with kicking efficiency at 15th and 14th in the league heading into this match.
The Power got the early run of the ball and made it count. 4 quick, early goals put Carlton on the back foot and it’s hard to see them recover from here.
Skills from both sides is pretty poor.
Here’s to hoping this match improves as Port head towards a cruise victory.
8:24pm
Brinnx said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Hanging on by the skin of our teeth, if port kick three goal in the 1st ten min of the 2nd then this could get very ugly indeed.
8:18pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:18pm | ! Report
GOAL
Carlton needed a bit of magic.
That was a freak of a kick, that didn’t deserve to go anywhere and somehow went straight through the middle.
8:16pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:16pm | ! Report
GOAL
Chad Wingerd don’t miss those…
8:15pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:15pm | ! Report
Westoff misses a shot at goal.
There’s a calamity of errors here as holding the ball and running too far are all called.
8:12pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:12pm | ! Report
The Carlton defence has lifted even and though they haven’t put anything on the scoreboard, they’ve stopped the scoring from Port.
This young side have nothing to lose, so it’s night to see them at least have a go.
8:10pm
XI said | 8:10pm | ! Report
I’m not sure if it’s Carlton’s skills or tactics that are the problem. But they’re just not going to be good enough
8:13pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Why can’t it be both XI?
8:38pm
XI said | 8:38pm | ! Report
As the young Mexican girl once said: “¿porque no los dos?”