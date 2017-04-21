Round 5 preview and top tips

The AFL season is hitting its stride now, giving us all a chance to see form lines emerging. Here are my tips for Round 5.

Port Adelaide versus Carlton

Port Adelaide have their number one ruckman returning from suspension this week, and with the match being a Port home game, it should be a win to the home team.

Prediction: Port Adelaide by 35 points

Western Bulldogs versus Brisbane

The Dogs will go into this week without new 250-gamer Travis Cloke, but with it being Captain Bob Murphy’s 300th, the home team should get the win.

Prediction: Western Bulldogs by 28 points

Gold Coast versus Adelaide

Gold Coast have won their last two after a horror first two rounds, but will be without their leading key defenders in co-captain Steven May and Rory Thompson. The Crows first month of footy has been fabulous, and I can’t see them dropping this one against the Suns.

Prediction: Adelaide by 45 points

Fremantle versus North Melbourne

It’s hard to pick a winner here, with both teams playing well, but the Roos not managing a win despite gallant losses against Geelong and the Bulldogs. Unfortunately, I can’t see the Kangaroos bouncing to a win (excuse me for the pun) against the Dockers. I expect it to be a tight match here.

Prediction: Fremantle by 16 points

Sydney versus GWS Giants

Sydney receive a major boost this week, gaining Kurt Tippett, Isaac Heeney, and Gary Rohan from injuries for the first game of the year. Despite Sydney gaining back some gun players, I expect the Giants to get over the line in a nail-biter.

Prediction: GWS Giants by 9 points

St Kilda versus Geelong

St Kilda and Geelong face off on Sunday afternoon, and the Cats will be aiming for revenge after a tight loss last year. I believe it will be another tight match between these sides, but the opposite way with a clawing win for the Cats.

Prediction: Geelong by 5 points

Hawthorn versus West Coast

Both teams effectively have a hole to dig themselves out of in this game. It was supposed to be the match where Sam Mitchell goes up against his former team, but he has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Hawthorn need to win to recover from a horrible first month of losses, while West Coast must win against Hawthorn to break their losing streak at the MCG.

Prediction: West Coast by 29 points

Richmond versus Melbourne

My Dees have now lost their last two, and should of beat Fremantle last week. They will regain Jesse Hogan from suspension. Richmond have played well in their first month, and are at 4-0 in the top three. I can’t see the Tigers losing to the Demons, but Melbourne have won the past three against the Tigers, and anything is possible in footy.

Prediction: Richmond by 21 points

Essendon versus Collingwood

The Bombers will be hoping they can make Chapter 5 of the return a success, and recover from the past two losses. Meanwhile, Collingwood will be hoping not to go 1-4 after five rounds, and get a second win for the year on Anzac Day. I believe the Bombers will upset the Pies, in which, for every Collingwood-hater, I hope happens.

Prediction: Essendon by 14 points