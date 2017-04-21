South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos will travel to Homebush in Round 8 as red-hot favourites to push back into the top four against a struggling South Sydney Rabbitohs outfit. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Rabbitohs enter this game in form that speaks volumes about where the club is at. While injuries haven’t helped their cause so far this season, they sit with just three wins – two of them coming in back-to-back weeks and outside the eight.
In fact, it’s just one win from their last four and their last start loss to the Bulldogs on Good Friday summed things up for them.
They haven’t had the consistency in attack or the strength in defence to compete with most sides they have faced. Errors have mounted far too regularly, and with the exception of a little bit of form from Cody Walker, who looks dangerous they have struggled to do much.
The fact they have only scored 122 points, which is the fifth worst in the league illustrates exactly how bad the attacking situation is at Redfern, and even with a stable side – having no changes for this clash – they are going to need to pull some magic out.
The Broncos, on the other hand have been inconsistent but still firing. Their performance two weeks ago to beat the Sydney Roosters was their best so far this season, before dropped ball, poor discipline and ordinary options almost cost them a win against the Gold Coast Titans last Friday.
After a somewhat dour start to the season, where it seemed Brisbane weren’t going to be able to score enough points to be a competitive force, they came out firing against the Roosters, running up 32 in an attacking display from start to finish.
If they can play anything like that, it could be a cricket score. Ben Hunt, who has been in strong form during the year though started his spell on the sidelines last week with injury, and it throws a spanner into the works.
While Kodi Nikorima will be better for the run, he needs to play his role alongside Milford if the points are going to keep ticking over for Brisbane, and a match against the vulnerable Souths defence could be the perfect way to get his season into gear.
Prediction
No Ben Hunt could be an issue for the Broncos, but the Rabbitohs haven’t challenged many sides in the past month and don’t expect that to start here. Could get a little bit ugly.
Brisbane by 20.
8:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:36pm | ! Report
27′ – TRY BRONCOS, COREY OATES
The Broncos are going to keep pushing for six points. Sims and Ese’ese take turns running at the posts here before they spread left from Milford to Thaiday and that pass almost went to ground. Back to the middle and the Broncos look a little lost as Sims runs again. Back to the left from Milford to Boyd and he has fired an incredible pass! Cut out again and Oates flies into the corner for his second try of the game.
Meanwhile, I’m thinking of changing to the Channel 9 coverage as Blocker sings the Superman theme song in the commentary box. Was a superb effort though from Oates.
Rabbitohs 8
Broncos 10
8:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:34pm | ! Report
25′ – The Broncos go right to left in the space of a play and Oates is now shut down on the left wing. Thaiday onto the park now and he takes a charge but can’t crash over before they come right and the Bunnies defence, looking shot to bits manage to shut down Glenn, but give away a penalty.
Rabbitohs 8
Broncos 6
8:34pm
The Barry said | 8:34pm | ! Report
Does SC have a stat for try saving tackles?
8:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:34pm | ! Report
25′ – Hymel Hunt with a strong run before Goodwin offloads to Johnston, then finds Turner and he is up to halfway on play 3. Clark with a run through the middle before Sutton has another down the right. Last play and they look to run it on the left – pass looking for Jennings goes to ground and Roberts goes the other way, being shut down by Johnston just 30 out.
Rabbitohs 8
Broncos 6
8:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:33pm | ! Report
24′ – Darius Boyd with it, before Oates and Roberts get involved to bring the Broncos well clear of their red-zone. Gillett up to halfway before Nikorima kicks on the last with Johnston to bring it back.
Rabbitohs 8
Broncos 6
8:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:32pm | ! Report
23′ – Deep kick-off and it’s George Burgess with the first run before Sam Burgess finds Tom Burgess for a run, then George has a second run. Tom Burgess with a run of his own now before Sutton comes over halfway, links with Crichton and he takes a tackle. Walker puts the bomb up and Mead brings it back from his goalline.
Rabbitohs 8
Broncos 6
8:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:31pm | ! Report
22′ – PENALTY GOAL RABBITOHS, BRYSON GOODWIN
Rabbitohs 8
Broncos 6