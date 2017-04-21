Waratahs vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Highlights from The Roar's first live event on The Future of Sport

The Kings will finish what has been a tough tour of Australia when they take on a Waratahs side desperate for points and falling behind in their conference. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST).

The Tahs are fresh off the bye following a 38-28 loss to the Hurricanes on the road in Week 7.

Having briefly fought it out with the Brumbies for top spot in the Australian Conference, the Waratahs have slipped away thanks to five losses from their last six games, leaving them sitting in second last place.

With all the wildcards from the Australasian side of the competition all but guaranteed to be headed to New Zealand, the Waratahs will need to fight their way back to the top of the standings.

“We can still win the Australian conference and make it through to the Finals – the season is not over yet, not by a long shot,” said Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson.

On the other side of the park, the Kings have struggled all season as they look down the barrel of their own existence thanks to the revamped Super Rugby format for 2018.

Despite just the one win this year, they’ve had a pair of fast finishes in the last two weeks, threatening to take down the Force and Reds with an exciting brand of rugby.

The only other time these two met was during the King’s first stint in the competition and it wasn’t pretty.

The Waratahs made the trip to Port Elizabeth and absolutely dominated the hapless South African side, piling on 72 points to 10.

Team News

Rob Horne makes his way back into the side for the Waratahs after missing the Hurricanes game with a hamstring strain.

He will take his spot at outside centre, moving Israel Folau to fullback who in turn forces Bryce Hegarty out of the 15 jumper and onto the bench.

Gibson has also dropped Wallaby Dean Mumm to the bench, being replaced in the run-on side by David McDuling.

For the Kings, winger Yaw Penxe has been ruled out with a concussion, allowing Wandile Mjekevu to come into the side.

Andisa Ntsila, Irne Herbst and Ross Geldenhuys are the other three additions to the starting side, all adding to the forward pack at No. 8, lock and tighthead respectively.

Prediction

The Waratahs really need a win to get their finals chances up and running after a tough few months.

While the Kings have piled on the second-half points in recent weeks with some encouraging outings, however, they still haven’t mastered the 80-minute performance.

At home, the Tahs should get the job done tonight.

Waratahs to win by 32