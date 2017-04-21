Waratahs vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Kings will finish what has been a tough tour of Australia when they take on a Waratahs side desperate for points and falling behind in their conference. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST).
The Tahs are fresh off the bye following a 38-28 loss to the Hurricanes on the road in Week 7.
Having briefly fought it out with the Brumbies for top spot in the Australian Conference, the Waratahs have slipped away thanks to five losses from their last six games, leaving them sitting in second last place.
With all the wildcards from the Australasian side of the competition all but guaranteed to be headed to New Zealand, the Waratahs will need to fight their way back to the top of the standings.
“We can still win the Australian conference and make it through to the Finals – the season is not over yet, not by a long shot,” said Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson.
On the other side of the park, the Kings have struggled all season as they look down the barrel of their own existence thanks to the revamped Super Rugby format for 2018.
Despite just the one win this year, they’ve had a pair of fast finishes in the last two weeks, threatening to take down the Force and Reds with an exciting brand of rugby.
The only other time these two met was during the King’s first stint in the competition and it wasn’t pretty.
The Waratahs made the trip to Port Elizabeth and absolutely dominated the hapless South African side, piling on 72 points to 10.
Team News
Rob Horne makes his way back into the side for the Waratahs after missing the Hurricanes game with a hamstring strain.
He will take his spot at outside centre, moving Israel Folau to fullback who in turn forces Bryce Hegarty out of the 15 jumper and onto the bench.
Gibson has also dropped Wallaby Dean Mumm to the bench, being replaced in the run-on side by David McDuling.
For the Kings, winger Yaw Penxe has been ruled out with a concussion, allowing Wandile Mjekevu to come into the side.
Andisa Ntsila, Irne Herbst and Ross Geldenhuys are the other three additions to the starting side, all adding to the forward pack at No. 8, lock and tighthead respectively.
Prediction
The Waratahs really need a win to get their finals chances up and running after a tough few months.
While the Kings have piled on the second-half points in recent weeks with some encouraging outings, however, they still haven’t mastered the 80-minute performance.
At home, the Tahs should get the job done tonight.
Waratahs to win by 32
8:37pm
Knock on?
8:36pm
39′
The Kings driving up the middle now with good numbers out left.
Waratahs – 17
Kings – 7
8:35pm
38′
Big points for the Kings there leading into the break.
Foley spills the beans now at the back and gifts the Kings a lineout 35 metres out. They could be looking to add a few more to the tally.
Waratahs – 17
Kings – 7
8:34pm
That's the problem with Foley as a kicker. When he's on he's great when he's not, he misses too many and now a clearing kick charged down.does appear to be a particular Aus problem as the Brumbies also had a charge down try against them
8:34pm
36′
CHARGED DOWN… AND THE KINGS ARE IN!!!
TRY KINGS!!!
An instant reply from the South Africans and a bit of a mess for the Waratahs.
Foley looking to clear from the kickoff but he’s charged down. Some quick ball movement from just 5 metres out and a slow reaction from the Waratahs was the perfect recipe for big Forwood to crash over barely 90 seconds after conceding one at the other end.
Waratahs – 17
Kings – 7
8:33pm
Dang, too easy from the charge down
8:35pm
Are you 'lap topping' at da game?
8:33pm
Bugger…
8:33pm
35′
Another missed conversion. With no points against them it may not hurt now, but considering how the Kings have finished their games off in recent weeks, the Tahs will want to be careful not to miss out on too many points.
Waratahs – 17
Kings – 0
8:32pm
34′
Kings driving in close to the line, can they find the line?? NO BUT THE WARATAHS CAN!!!! END -TO-END!!!
TRY WARATAHS!!!
They’ve done it again!! With the Kings right on their line, Bernard Foley has rushed out of the line and snatched up the intercept, giving quick ball away to Cam Clark who makes the long dash downfield with nothing but fresh air and a try line in front of him.
He uses his pace to go 90 metres from coast to coast and snag his first try of the night.
Waratahs – 17
Kings – 0
8:31pm
Amazing … how often do you see that… sustained defence then a little break and Clarke gone!
8:30pm
33′
YELLOW CARD
Well after a little bit of a delay, the Tahs will now be down a man, but it’s not Hooper who I originally thought was the man in trouble.
It’s Ned Hanigan who will have a 10 minutes rest for kicking the ball out of the ruck. Tough call that one and the home fans don’t like it.
Waratahs – 12
Kings – 0
8:32pm
Yeah I thought Hoopers roll got him in trouble
8:29pm
How is that even a penalty?