5-0 Adelaide have plenty to Crow about

The Adelaide Crows have started the season 5-0 for the first time in their history with an emphatic 67-point win over the undermanned Gold Coast Suns.
The Crows were well served all day by a fleet of half backs and wingers that cut the Suns to ribbons through the middle.
The two Rorys – Laird and Atkins – led the way, but the likes of Curtly Hampton, Brodie Smith, and Charlie Cameron were too much for the Gold Coast with their hard running and precise kicking.
The beneficiaries of this ball movement was a forward line that works relentlessly for each other. They are in constant motion, and work with the harmony of a synchronised swimming team! Tom T Lynch, Eddie Betts, Andy Otten and Taylor Walker all had their moments but none was relied upon.
Rory Sloane and the Crouch boys were tireless in their work in the middle as well, and that rounded out an almost perfect team performance – oh, and Jake Lever’s intercept marking was also worthy of note.
The Suns tried hard and to their credit they didnt throw the towel in depite the writing on the wall pretty early. Tom J Lynch tried hard up forward, Jarrod Witts won the ruck, and Michael Barlow got plenty of it. Gary Ablett also had big numbers but no impact.
In the end this was a day for the Crows, they led from start to finish and it felt like the Suns only scored when Adelaide let them. Another even performance, with all the metrics looking good. Not an overreaction to say the Crows are currently the team to beat.
Final score
Adelaide 13.8.86
Gold Coast 23.15.153
April 22nd 2017 @ 8:36pm
Andrew said | April 22nd 2017 @ 8:36pm
Club and scores are backwards
April 22nd 2017 @ 8:39pm
Sammy said | April 22nd 2017 @ 8:39pm
I know this is going to sound like nit picking but i thought the crows burnt the ball badly in patches. Had they been cleaner the final margin could have been much greater. Having said that to score 150 points away from home is still a good effort considering they did it with 1 less player than the suns for the entire match after talia went off in the 1st minute of yhe game. Another few injuries to add to the ones the club has had every week is just crap luck..
April 22nd 2017 @ 8:42pm
Patrick McGeoch said | April 22nd 2017 @ 8:42pm
You’re right they missed a few sitters and tried to overshare a few times which wasted chances…. it was like they had too much time in parts!