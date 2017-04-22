5-0 Adelaide have plenty to Crow about

The Adelaide Crows have started the season 5-0 for the first time in their history with an emphatic 67-point win over the undermanned Gold Coast Suns.

The Crows were well served all day by a fleet of half backs and wingers that cut the Suns to ribbons through the middle.

The two Rorys – Laird and Atkins – led the way, but the likes of Curtly Hampton, Brodie Smith, and Charlie Cameron were too much for the Gold Coast with their hard running and precise kicking.

The beneficiaries of this ball movement was a forward line that works relentlessly for each other. They are in constant motion, and work with the harmony of a synchronised swimming team! Tom T Lynch, Eddie Betts, Andy Otten and Taylor Walker all had their moments but none was relied upon.

Rory Sloane and the Crouch boys were tireless in their work in the middle as well, and that rounded out an almost perfect team performance – oh, and Jake Lever’s intercept marking was also worthy of note.

The Suns tried hard and to their credit they didnt throw the towel in depite the writing on the wall pretty early. Tom J Lynch tried hard up forward, Jarrod Witts won the ruck, and Michael Barlow got plenty of it. Gary Ablett also had big numbers but no impact.

In the end this was a day for the Crows, they led from start to finish and it felt like the Suns only scored when Adelaide let them. Another even performance, with all the metrics looking good. Not an overreaction to say the Crows are currently the team to beat.

