Brisbane likely to be cleared on Milford

The recovery you have to see to believe

South Sydney’s frustrations over Anthony Milford’s concussion check on Friday night are expected to fall on deaf ears, with Brisbane’s handling of incident likely to be cleared.

Milford was taken from the field after a high shot in the Broncos’ controversial 25-24 win over South Sydney – but not before he kicked the ensuing penalty goal.

Milford’s head injury assessment (HIA) will be reviewed as per the NRL’s strict protocols.

Rabbitohs officials were fuming after the match and it’s understood they were set to ask the NRL investigate the matter.

But the incident is expected to be considered no different to others passed by the NRL.

After being hit high by Souths captain Sam Burgess, Milford was assessed and cleared on-field by a trainer before kicking the goal.

However, as per the league’s protocols, the incident was reviewed by the Broncos’ doctor and he was subsequently removed from the field for a HIA.

The incident is similar to the high-profile cases of Alex Glenn against Cronulla in round one, and Sam Burgess playing on momentarily against the Sydney Roosters in round four, after copping an apparent head knock.

Neither the Broncos or Rabbitohs were fined for those incidents, with the league determining they had followed the competition’s protocols.

“The doctor made that decision, the trainer didn’t make the decision,” Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett said on Friday night of the Milford matter.

“The doctor wanted him off, the trainer thought he was OK to continue, he didn’t see a serious issue.

“And Anthony had no symptoms. I spoke to him at halftime.

“It was just the doctor living by the letter of the law, which is fine.”

The issue of clubs handling HIAs is one of the most pressing matters facing the game.

The governing body last month handed out $350,000 worth of fines to St George Illawarra, Gold Coast and Newcastle – of which $200,000 was suspended – for breaches of concussion policy.

The Broncos, however, argued that proper procedure was followed and the doctor pulled Milford to be assessed as a precaution.

Milford returned to the field after half-time and later insisted that he had exhibited no signs of concussion and was surprised he was told to come off to be assessed.

“I was surprised but there are rules in place for a reason and it’s safety first,” he said.

“I was just doing what the medicos told me to do.”