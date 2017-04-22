Brisbane win a thriller over the Wanderers

The Brisbane Roar have once again delivered the goods at Suncorp, beating the Wanderers 6-5 on penalties after it finished 1-1 after 120 mins of playing time.

The game was frantic and firey throughout, but once again like we have seen on many occasions throughout the years, the Roar have pulled through. They booked game against the Melbourne Victory in the next round of the finals.

The first half was dominated by the Wanderers whose midfield controlled and dismantled Brisbane’s, who started poorly and without direction. The Western Sydney club could have scored many in the first half but were denied by some brilliant goalkeeping by Michael Theo on several occasions.

Eventually they did score however, after Brendon Santalab was brought down in the box in which Terry Antonis converted coolly past Theo to put the Wanderers ahead. The score was 1-0 Western Sydney as the teams went into the half time break.

The second half was a completely different story with the Roar well on top for several periods of the half. They eventually equalised in the 55th minute after Jamie Maclaren found himself in the perfect position to tap home the goal.

The Roar came very close and were denied on several occasions by the Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic. As regulation time ended, the game finished 1-1.

The extra time period was fairly even with both teams having great chances. However it eventually went to a penalty shootout in which the Roar once again claimed a win in front of the Den.

This was one of the great A-League finals matches and the Roar look good to go further in the tournament.