Cowboys conquer courageous Knights

The recovery you have to see to believe

The North Queensland Cowboys have defeated a hard-working and determined Newcastle Knights outfit this Saturday afternoon in Townsville.

The Cowboys led early before the Knights scored two quick tries to take a shock 12-6 lead, the Cowboys responded however and reduced the deficit to two points by half-time with the Knights leading 12-10 at the break.

The Cowboys controlled the second half and despite some nervous moments at times seemed fairly in control to stroll to a 24-12 win.

In the first half the Cowboys dominated taking an early lead with Gavin Cooper crashing over to make it 4-0 in the 8th minute.

A penalty goal gave the North Queensland outfit a 6-0 lead before Newcastle responded against the run of play with Nathan Ross scoring after some great passing play down the left.

Soon the Knights were in again with Elliot bursting through a hole to score a length of the field try and give Newcastle a 12-6 lead.

Three minutes before half-time, however, Kevin Ponga burst through a gap to reduce the margin to two points. The Knights were 12-10 up at the break.

The second half had the Cowboys dominating once again and soon they took the lead with Linnett crashing over on the left-hand side to give them a four-point advantage.

Soon, Ponga had a double and scored to make it 22-12 before a penalty goal by Feldt made the score 24-12 and the North Queensland side in total control.

The Cowboys then coasted to full time, winning a tough and heavily contested match against a determined Newcastle outfit.

Final score

North Queensland Cowboys 24

Newcastle Knights 12