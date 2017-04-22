Crusaders vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Saturday night game sees the Stormers travelling to Christchurch to play the Crusaders. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 9 match from New Zealand.

An exciting clash is in store for us here as two conference leaders go head to head tonight with the unbeaten Crusaders fresh off the bye host the Stormers, losing their first of the season to the Lions at Newlands last week in an intense local derby.

The Crusaders have named what many may consider the closest to their strongest possible line-up with the exception of the injured Israel Dagg, highlighted by having two All Blacks sitting on the bench.

The Stormers have made some interesting changes to their side, most notable being the in-form halfback Jano Vermaark demoted to the bench in favour of Dewaldt Duvenage and Pieter Steph du Toit being moved from lock to start at blindside today, perhaps a sign of the Stormers looking to shore up their lineout against this formidable Crusaders pack.

The Stormers will be led today by their world class lock Eben Eztebeth, stepping in for the unavailable Siya Kolisi and his clash with the Crusaders own Captain Sam Whitelock will be one to savour.

Most eyes will be on the respective packs and we can expect a torrid battle up front but it will be the performance of the sides’ backs that will likely prove the difference and both sides contain plenty of exciting talent and hopefully we will get to see their full array of skills out on the paddock this evening.

The clash at centre will be a key match up to observe with the young Jack Goodhue up against the Stormers EW Viljoen who has been in tremendous form for the Cape side while many New Zealand eyes will be focused on the form of Kieran Read up against the athletic Sikhimbuzo Notshe, who should provide a good test for the All Black Captain.

Prediction

Home ground advantage coupled with a more experienced side and what I see as a stronger bench should see the New Zealanders home in a tough encounter.

Crusaders by 12.

Join us from 5.35PM for kick off for what promises to be the match of the round and feel free to leave your comments on the action below.