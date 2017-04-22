 

Force fight, but fall short

By Alan Nicolea

    The drought continued for Australian sides against Kiwi teams on Saturday night, with the Force succumbing to the Chiefs by 9 points in Perth.

    The Force toiled hard and produced a mighty defensive effort to concede only one try against one of the most dangerous attacking teams in Super Rugby.

    The Chiefs were nowhere near at their clinical best tonight but the still produced enough class in attack to get the job done.

    The Force had their chances but failed to capitalise on numerous occasions because of poor basic errors.

    Overall, the Force can be proud of their efforts and are one of the few Australian teams this season to ask NZ opposition a few questions this season.

    Final score
    Force 7
    Chiefs 16

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers covering football, tennis and rugby league. When he isn't live blogging he's busy at work at @Boldtutor.

