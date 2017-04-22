Fremantle Dockers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

The Fremantle Dockers‘ season is suddenly alive and well after two consecutive victories, and they’ll be looking to make it three in a row when they host the winless North Melbourne Kangaroos. Join The Roar for all the action and analysis from Domain Stadium from 7:40pm (AEST).
After opening the season with two losses, Fremantle looked like heading down a similar path to their 2016 horror show, and coach Ross Lyon was under the pump.
Fast forward two weeks, and the Dockers have evened up their season to 2-2, with last week’s thrilling win over Melbourne a case study in never giving in.
The Dockers trailed by 27 points nearing half time, and after clawing their way back in front, surrendered the lead in the dying minutes, but a Cam McCarthy toe-poke on the goal line was enough for a memorable victory.
Even playing poorly, Fremantle are always hard to beat at home, and against a North Melbourne outfit that can’t take a trick at the moment, they’ll back themselves to secure their third win on the trot.
North Melbourne were predicted to slide this season following their mass culling of senior players, including club legend Brent Harvey, in the off-season, but despite four losses to start the season, North fans can take plenty of positives out of defeat.
Youngsters Jy Simpkin and Kayne Turner have been exciting, Robbie Tarrant has been solid in defence, and Braydon Preuss’ form has, unthinkably, given rise to the thought ruck ace Todd Goldstein could be traded.
Preuss has been rested this week, though, which means Goldstein will go it alone against ruck behemoth Aaron Sandilands – but the big man does some of his best work when rucking solo, and will no doubt relish the opportunity.
The future is all well and good, but in the now, North fans would be frustrated by their team having thrown away two gilt-edged winning opportunities this season.
A one-point loss to Geelong in Round 2 was galling, but their Good Friday loss to the Western Bulldogs was just as heartbreaking, the Roos blowing a five-goal lead early in the third quarter to lose by just three points.
Lindsay Thomas had the chance to win the match, his 200th, with just seconds remaining, but his 50-metre kick was narrowly offline, adding insult to injury for both fans and players.
Emerging youngster Mason Wood has been named for his first match of the season after injuring his hamstring in the pre-season, while defender Ed Vickers-Willis will make his debut.
Prediction
The Roos haven’t been the easybeats some people predicted in the pre-season, and really should be 2-2, or at least 1-3, by now. However, the Dockers at home is always a challenge, and Freo’s red-hot form should see them chalk up their third consecutive win.
Fremantle by 27 points
Bradley Hill has been an excellent performer for the Dockers since crossing from Hawthorn in the off-season, and the pacy winger will want to make his 100th game one to remember.
Can Hill and his midfield comrades make his milestone match one to remember? Or will Jack Ziebell’s Kangaroos spoil the party in the west?
Tune into The Roar from 7:40pm (AEST) for a rolling blog and all the news from the ground, and remember to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.
8:54pm
Tim Miller said | 8:54pm | ! Report
Hands up if you didn’t see this coming. The Roos have kicked the last six goals to take a 23-point lead into the main break. For all the Dockers’ dominance in the first quarter, that term the Roos blitzed them on the rebound, and had dangerous options inside the forward 50. And where the Dockers have frittered away opportunities, the Roos have largely taken their chances. It’s a scrappy game, and that suits the hardness of the Roos’ midfield. Cunnington has been a bull around the stoppages with 15 touches, and up against a Freo midfield boasting the likes of Fyfe, Neale and Mundy, he’s been the standout midfielder on the ground. Jamie Macmillan has led the Roos’ backline supremacy, mopping up everything across half-back and using it with trademark efficiency. Ed Vickers-Willis has also been eye-catchingly good in defence, with 10 touches and a great moment on the wing where he got past three Fremantle players to send the ball North’s way. For the Dockers, Aaron Sandilands was sublime in the first term before Goldstein started to get away in the second, particularly around the ground, while the Hills have been pacy as ever along the wings. Freo will need to do something about their forward setup; they’ve looked largely impotent and their midfield hasn’t helped them out with some woeful entries.
But enough of that, here’s some true heroes for you. A lap of honour for some great living ANZACs. I’ve loved the tributes so far this week.
8:49pm
XI said | 8:49pm | ! Report
This was the hardest match to tip as I knew it would go heavily one way or the other. Looks like I guessed wrong.
8:48pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:48pm | ! Report
All I’m hoping for is a repeat of our brilliant third quarter last week.
But 18 points to half time….. god dammit that’s crappy.
Really liking your commentary so far by the way, Tim.
8:47pm
Tim Miller said | 8:47pm | ! Report
In the dying seconds, Sandilands gives away a free for a ruck infringement to Goldstein! From 20 out, Goldstein nails it as the siren sounds! North with a 23-point lead!
Fremantle 2.6 (18)
North Melbourne 6.5 (41)
HALF TIME
8:45pm
Tim Miller said | 8:45pm | ! Report
30 seconds left as Ziebell breaks from a stoppage in the Roos’ forward 50 and snaps for goal, but it drifts across the face for a boundary throw in.
8:44pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:44pm | ! Report
This is crap from Freo. Worst quarter we’ve played since….. three weeks ago against Port.
8:44pm
Tim Miller said | 8:44pm | ! Report
Garner’s had an exciting quarter, he gathers on the flank and sends a haymaker to the hotspot, Hill loses it in the lights and Atley takes the mark uncontested. From the top of the square, Atley puts it through! The Roos breaking away now.
Fremantle 2.6 (18)
North Melbourne 5.5 (35)
Q2, 1.06 left
8:42pm
Tim Miller said | 8:42pm | ! Report
Freo break through the middle with the run of Stephen Hill, long ball inside 50 and Logue takes a strong grab! 40 out, directly in front. Normally in defence, but has been swung forward tonight, and for the second time this quarter, Griffin misses.
Fremantle 2.6 (18)
North Melbourne 4.5 (29)
Q2, 2.22 left