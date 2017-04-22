Fremantle Dockers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

The Fremantle Dockers‘ season is suddenly alive and well after two consecutive victories, and they’ll be looking to make it three in a row when they host the winless North Melbourne Kangaroos. Join The Roar for all the action and analysis from Domain Stadium from 7:40pm (AEST).

After opening the season with two losses, Fremantle looked like heading down a similar path to their 2016 horror show, and coach Ross Lyon was under the pump.

Fast forward two weeks, and the Dockers have evened up their season to 2-2, with last week’s thrilling win over Melbourne a case study in never giving in.

The Dockers trailed by 27 points nearing half time, and after clawing their way back in front, surrendered the lead in the dying minutes, but a Cam McCarthy toe-poke on the goal line was enough for a memorable victory.

Even playing poorly, Fremantle are always hard to beat at home, and against a North Melbourne outfit that can’t take a trick at the moment, they’ll back themselves to secure their third win on the trot.

North Melbourne were predicted to slide this season following their mass culling of senior players, including club legend Brent Harvey, in the off-season, but despite four losses to start the season, North fans can take plenty of positives out of defeat.

Youngsters Jy Simpkin and Kayne Turner have been exciting, Robbie Tarrant has been solid in defence, and Braydon Preuss’ form has, unthinkably, given rise to the thought ruck ace Todd Goldstein could be traded.

Preuss has been rested this week, though, which means Goldstein will go it alone against ruck behemoth Aaron Sandilands – but the big man does some of his best work when rucking solo, and will no doubt relish the opportunity.

The future is all well and good, but in the now, North fans would be frustrated by their team having thrown away two gilt-edged winning opportunities this season.

A one-point loss to Geelong in Round 2 was galling, but their Good Friday loss to the Western Bulldogs was just as heartbreaking, the Roos blowing a five-goal lead early in the third quarter to lose by just three points.

Lindsay Thomas had the chance to win the match, his 200th, with just seconds remaining, but his 50-metre kick was narrowly offline, adding insult to injury for both fans and players.

Emerging youngster Mason Wood has been named for his first match of the season after injuring his hamstring in the pre-season, while defender Ed Vickers-Willis will make his debut.

Prediction

The Roos haven’t been the easybeats some people predicted in the pre-season, and really should be 2-2, or at least 1-3, by now. However, the Dockers at home is always a challenge, and Freo’s red-hot form should see them chalk up their third consecutive win.

Fremantle by 27 points

Bradley Hill has been an excellent performer for the Dockers since crossing from Hawthorn in the off-season, and the pacy winger will want to make his 100th game one to remember.

Can Hill and his midfield comrades make his milestone match one to remember? Or will Jack Ziebell’s Kangaroos spoil the party in the west?

Tune into The Roar from 7:40pm (AEST) for a rolling blog and all the news from the ground, and remember to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.