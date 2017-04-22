George Burgess in trouble with NRL again

South Sydney forward George Burgess is facing up to four NRL games on the sideline through suspension, this time for a shoulder charge.

Burgess has been given a grade-two charge for his 63rd minute hit on Brisbane’s Anthony Milford, in Friday’s controversial one-point loss to the Broncos.

The Englishman can have the suspension reduced to three games if he takes an early guilty plea but will miss another four games if he elects to fight the charge at the judiciary and loses.

Regardless, either outcome will see Burgess miss England’s Test with Samoa in Campbelltown on May 6.

Ironically, Milford could still turn out for the Samoans if he is cleared by Brisbane.

It’s the second time Burgess has been charged this year, after he copped a two-week ban for elbowing Newcastle’s Mitchell Barnett last month.

The 25-year-old was lucky to escape being cited last week against Canterbury, when he appeared to elbow Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman in their Good Friday clash.

Burgess has endured a horror season at South Sydney.

He began the year in reserve grade for North Sydney after a disappointing Charity Shield outing against St George Illawarra, before playing in round two and being suspended in round three.

Burgess also conceded three penalties in Friday night’s loss, as his disciplinary struggles in 2017 continue.

His hit on Milford, just after the five-eighth had passed the ball, marked the second time the Brisbane No.6 was floored by a Burgess brother on Friday night.

Milford was forced from the field for a concussion check after a first-half high tackle from brother Sam but says the hit from George was tougher to overcome.

“I was sweet,” Milford said of the hit from Sam Burgess.

“The other one that rocked me more was from the other Burgess brother.”