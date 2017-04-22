Gold Coast Suns vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

Is this the ugliest goal ever from Levi Casboult?

The in-form Gold Coast Suns host the red-hot Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium in what promises to be a high-scoring, high-intensity match. Join The Roar from 4:35pm AEST for live scores and commentary.

The Suns are searching for their first legitimate scalp, while the Crows need to keep the wins ticking over as they have much loftier aspirations.

After sounding the alarm bells about the Gold Coast after Round 2, the Suns have responded with two polished and mature performances.

Last week in the victory over the Blues Tom Lynch played the perfect key forward’s game – 19 disposals, 12 marks and – most importantly – seven goals straight to finish the hard work.

Adam Saad is breaking lines off half back to cut teams open, and the midfield led by Gary Ablett has had more grunt.

It’s just more of the same from Adelaide at the moment. They are currently No.1 in the league for goals, marks inside 50, No.2 for goal kicking accuracy, and No.3 for inside 50s.

The midfield wins its fair share of contested ball and there is clearly a mandate to move the ball quickly at any cost.

This is giving the likes of Eddie Betts and Taylor Walker every chance to score heavily and they have been more than happy to oblige so far this season.

The Suns have lost Steven May to a hamstring which makes their task all the more difficult as it leaves a string of inexperienced options down back to stand the inform Walker.

The Crows regain Brad Crouch but are still down a few key players – Josh Jenkins and Mitch McGovern the most notable.

Big game for

Brandon Matera: Much like the Suns he has looked great in the past fortnight but needs to put some runs on the board against quality opposition to silence the doubters once and for all.

Richard Douglas: Gets to 200 games and has shown no signs of slowing down. Has had a solid start to the year, winning his share possession as well as hitting the scoreboard. He will want to continue this form as the Crows regain injured stars and squeeze starts to come.

Prediction

The Suns have returned to form in the last couple of weeks, but that will be severely tested against the Adelaide. While the Suns will be able to score, the Crows will score more easily and will win pretty comfortably. The loss of May is massive given the tall options Adelaide has ahead of the ball, and they should get the job done in what should be a bit of a shoot-out.

Adelaide by 40 points.

