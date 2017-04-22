 

Highlanders home, but Sunwolves show spirit

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

    The Highlanders as expected emerged comfortable winners over the Sunwolves on Saturday.

    The Sunwolves though put up a decent fight in the second half and actually went on to dominate the last 25 minutes or so against a team that could have easily piled on 60-80 points at 40-3 up early in the second half.

    The Sunwolves competed well in the first half and were unlucky to trail by 18 points after the Highlanders were awarded a controversial try after the final pass in the lead-up went forward.

    The Highlanders eventually turned the screws early in the second half and secured the win by the 55th minute mark.

    Despite the defeat, the Sunwolves continue to grow and they will fancy their chances big time of securing wins against South African and Australian teams at home this season.

    They will certainly win another game before the season closes.

    Final score
    Highlanders 40
    Sunwolves 15

