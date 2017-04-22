Highlanders vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Another tough lesson looms for the Sunwolves as they take on 2015 champions the Highlanders in what should be a high-scoring contest. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm AEST.
New Zealand teams have provided the Sunwolves with nightmares to date this season with the Japanese team thrashed 83-17 in round one by the Highlanders and 50-3 by the Crusaders last Friday night.
All Blacks’ Waisake Naholo and Liam Squire return to the Highlanders starting lineup for Saturday’s match against the Sunwolves in Invercargill.
Naholo has missed five round of Super Rugby with a hamstring injury, though made an encouraging return to club rugby last week. Squire starts at blindside flanker, while Joe Wheeler returns at lock.
All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa pushes into second five, as Matt Faddes starts at centre.
The Sunwolves have made a number of changes to their team, which last week went down 50-3 against the Crusaders.
It’s a brand new midfield combination with Timothy Lafaele moving from outside to inside centre to accommodate Will Topou.
Yasutaka Sasakura comes onto the wing to replace Teruya Goto.
There are a number of changes in the forward pack too, with tight-head prop Yasuo Yamaji and hooker Tusuke Niwai joining Keita Inagaki in the front-row.
Liaki Moli’s injury sees Uwe Helu join Sam Wykes in the second-row.
Willie Britz and Yuhimaru Mimura join Ed Quirk in the back-row.
The Sunwolves remain a work in progress and at least broke through for a win against the Bulls a fortnight ago. That win provides a platform for future success.
While a win is very unlikely here against the Highlanders, the Sunwolves need to play the percentages well and execute the basics properly if they wish to test a clinical team like the Highlanders.
If the Sunwolves can stick with the Highlanders for 40 minutes or so, such strong competition will aid their evolution.
Prediction
Highlanders will be too strong but the Sunwolves are improving and should be willing competitors today before fading against a seasoned professional outfit.
Highlanders by 36.
4:20pm
4:20pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:20pm
42′ – Naholo has been replaced after a strong opening 40 minutes. Just a precaution after a lengthy layoff. This could be a long second half for the Highlanders. Those late tries could have really deflated the Sunwolves after competing well for long periods in that first half
TRY HIGHLANDERS
Highlanders 26
Sunwolves 3
4:19pm
4:19pm
Highlander said | 4:19pm
Now that’s a nice line
4:18pm
4:18pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:18pm
SECOND HALF KICKOFF
Highlanders 21
Sunwolves 3
4:14pm
4:14pm
Jokerman said | 4:14pm
Sunwolves were okay. They chip kick too much – just a lack of patience and confidence there.
I felt the forward pass was okay – on the basis the hands went backwards. But it did float forward. It was a line ball.
The Sunwolves are okay just a really hard comp. Highlander 40+ of course.
4:08pm
4:08pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:08pm
A tough half for the Sunwolves as they now trail by 18 points against a Highlanders side that has struggled to fire, yet they continue to put opposition teams to the sword late in the half. The Sunwolves though crossed the tryline themselves but the TMO disallowed their try. The Highlanders were then awarded a five pointer despite the last pass to Squire going forward. Sunwolves need to hang in there and come out firing in the second half because the Highlanders will be looking to pile on the points after the break
Highlanders 21
Sunwolves 3
4:11pm
4:11pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 4:11pm
Totally agree with this. Things are tough enough for Sunwolves as it is, but when the TMO wears a Highlanders jersey it is impossible.
4:17pm
4:17pm
Jokerman said | 4:17pm
I know they’re the underdogs but you just can’t give out points to them…!
I think it’s been fair 🙂
4:05pm
4:05pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:05pm
Gee that hurts. As I said earlier, Kiwi teams love scoring on the siren and the Highlanders do exactly that. Smith scores in the corner. Just too clinical. That is a nail in the Sunwolves coffin.
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
HALFTIME
Highlanders 21
Sunwolves 3
4:04pm
4:04pm
Jokerman said | 4:04pm
Too much !! Wow. Nice. Try time!!
4:04pm
4:04pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:04pm
TRY HIGHLANDERS
Highlanders 19
Sunwolves 3
4:02pm
4:02pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:02pm
39′ – Naholo does superbly well to keep Bank’s kick in play! Goodness me these Kiwi wingers and their skill set! Forward pass though and the Highlanders fail to take advantage.
Highlanders 14
Sunwolves 3
4:00pm
4:00pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:00pm
Sunwolves hard done by there. Cruel blow before the break. Try disallowed and now a questionable try awarded to Squire off a forward pass in my opinion.
Highlanders 14
Sunwolves 3
3:59pm
3:59pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:59pm
Gee Squire has scored but that was a forward pass surely in the lead-up!!!!
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Highlanders 14
Sunwolves 3
4:17pm
4:17pm
Cadfael said | 4:17pm
It is a problem that the referees won’t send to the TMO. The Kings scored two tries from forward passes last week and the ref wouldn’t go to the TMO.
3:58pm
3:58pm
Jokerman said | 3:58pm
Sweet. Looked okay….try I reckon. Left the hand okay