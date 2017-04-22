Maguire hits out after heartbreaking loss

South Sydney coach Michael Maguire is facing the prospect of a $10,000 fine after giving NRL referees both barrels following his side’s dramatic 25-24 loss to Brisbane.
The normally controlled Maguire let fly after his side were on the wrong end of several contentious decisions including Anthony Milford’s match-winning field goal in the 78th minute.
As he caught it, the Broncos five-eighth appeared to bobble the ball before snapping the decisive one-pointer, with Maguire labelling the decision to allow it as “ridiculous”.
“Everyone else in this room – did they see that it was or it wasn’t (a knock on)? Make a call because I don’t want to get charged 10 grand,” Maguire said.
“Could you explain that to all the Souths fans that continually turn up to our ground, that are passionate around our club.
“We’re a building team, with young kids playing. I had Cam Murray go out there, who is a Souths junior, absolutely play a great game for us and have to sit in the changeroom and be disappointed because of things like that. Ridiculous.”
On several occasions Maguire questioned the decisions made by on-field officials and video referees and his comments will come under scrutiny from Rugby League Central in coming days.
Last year Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson was slugged $40,000 while Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has been fined $125,000 over the course of his career for his outspoken remarks.
Maguire held his tongue on several occasions during an extraordinary press conference but made his feelings well known and flirted briefly with claiming his side had been robbed of the opportunity to win the game.
The Rabbitohs mentor took issue with Tautau Moga’s 69th minute try, which levelled the scores after Milford was held up.
After the Souths defenders prevented Milford from getting over the line, the ball popped out the back of the ruck and Moga scooped it up to score.
Maguire argued that when Milford placed the ball on the ground, the tackle was complete and the play was dead.
He joked that the referees were playing by rugby union rules and smashed the video referees for allowing it.
“We’re spending a lot of money areas in our games, we’ve got to get them right,” Maguire said of the NRL’s $2 million bunker.
“Those games change your season. Those two points are what every team is fighting for. We’ve got a multi-million system in place and everyone in this room saw it.”
April 22nd 2017 @ 9:14am
The Barry said | April 22nd 2017 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Maguire hits out at Talakai’s shocking right side defence.
Maguire hits out at ridiculous George Burgess 5th tackle penalty.
Maguire hits out at daft last tackle option ten seconds from full time when set for a field goal.
Maguire hits out at captain giving away a cheap high tackle penalty and two points minutes before half time.
Maguire hits out at poor ball control and discipline in the second quarter of the game.
April 22nd 2017 @ 9:21am
KingCowboy said | April 22nd 2017 @ 9:21am | ! Report
Only losers make excuses. What you say is 100% correct. You win some calls, you lose some calls, he needs to stop making excuses and own the result.
April 22nd 2017 @ 9:21am
MAX said | April 22nd 2017 @ 9:21am | ! Report
Last night at Homebush the NRL sponsored a contest which proved to be a benefit
for the battling Broncos. This game will be remembered for the two points that were
instrumental in The Broncos finishing in fourth place and Souths missing the eight
by two points at seasons end.
Ashley Kline is a decent honest man but he appeared to be overawed in how to deal
with the unusual. The Bunker proved to also be overawed by it all.
The Solution: One referee… No linesmen… and TWO Bunkers … unless there is a
salary cap on Bunkers.
April 22nd 2017 @ 10:09am
MAX said | April 22nd 2017 @ 10:09am | ! Report
We are eagerly awaiting a word from 3Hats!
April 22nd 2017 @ 9:43am
Emcie said | April 22nd 2017 @ 9:43am | ! Report
The outrage generated by this game has been rediculous. Worst reffed game in history? All the “controversy” happened in the last ten minutes and were 50/50 calls at worst. Not to mention that every broncos point in that time came off Bunnies errors, with the try on the back of Johnson knocking on in his own ten and the field goal coming after Tom Burgess gifted them territory by knocking on at the halfway line. I suppose the refs made walker miss the field goal too (after the refs helped the bunnies out of their own half with a pentaly in the lead up, but we wont mention that) and forced farah to make poor decisions in the dying seconds too.
April 22nd 2017 @ 10:17am
Albo said | April 22nd 2017 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Sure South made plenty of errors and the fans can be critical and accept that as a reason for your team losing. But it was two officials’ blatantly wrong decisions that still cost the bunnies a win in the end. There is no way those two calls could be categorised as 50/50 calls ? Thousands in their lounge rooms last night saw clearly that Milford was tackled in the in goal in a completed tackle and then saw him knock on the ball in the process of kicking the winning point. The only thing certain is that more of this officialdom errors will continue to decide games, and all you can do is hope your team gets a fair share in your favour over the season.