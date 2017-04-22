North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The recovery you have to see to believe

The North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights are set to once again meet in an encounter in which, if recent times are to stick to form, anything could happen. Join The Roar for live scores on Saturday night, at 1300Smiles Stadium, from 5:30pm AEST.

Upon entering Round 8, these two sides are around the position many expected of them. The Cowboys, while perhaps expected to be doing a little better are sitting inside the top eight, while the still developing and rebuilding Knights are planted at the bottom of the ladder.

The Cowboys enter this game a little worse for wear, losing two games on the trot and without the main man Johnathan Thurston there to pull the reigns.

Thurston being out injured has significantly weakened the Cowboys who were outplayed by the Tigers and were beaten by St George despite an impressive comeback in the second half.

However, North Queensland are still a very talented and competitive side, with players like Michael Morgan, Gavin Cooper and Jason Taumalolo all still present and doing well in this Cowboys side.

On the flip side of the fixture we have the Knights, who despite putting in spirited performances each week have struggled to impose themselves on many games so far.

The Newcastle-based outfit have only one win so far this season but will enter this game with confidence knowing they have a chance against a weakened Cowboys outifit.

With impressive performances against South Sydney and Cronulla, the Knights can stick with teams and be competitive, and with some luck they should be picking up more wins soon.

Additionally, in this history between these two sides, it’s Newcastle with the slight edge winning 19 from 35 compared to the Cowboys’ 16.

Prediction

The Knights will be competitive and will throw everything at a weakened Cowboys outfit in search of a much-needed win, but North Queensland should get the job done.

Cowboys by 10

Join The Roar for live scores during the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 5:30pm AEST.