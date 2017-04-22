North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights are set to once again meet in an encounter in which, if recent times are to stick to form, anything could happen. Join The Roar for live scores on Saturday night, at 1300Smiles Stadium, from 5:30pm AEST.
Upon entering Round 8, these two sides are around the position many expected of them. The Cowboys, while perhaps expected to be doing a little better are sitting inside the top eight, while the still developing and rebuilding Knights are planted at the bottom of the ladder.
The Cowboys enter this game a little worse for wear, losing two games on the trot and without the main man Johnathan Thurston there to pull the reigns.
Thurston being out injured has significantly weakened the Cowboys who were outplayed by the Tigers and were beaten by St George despite an impressive comeback in the second half.
However, North Queensland are still a very talented and competitive side, with players like Michael Morgan, Gavin Cooper and Jason Taumalolo all still present and doing well in this Cowboys side.
On the flip side of the fixture we have the Knights, who despite putting in spirited performances each week have struggled to impose themselves on many games so far.
The Newcastle-based outfit have only one win so far this season but will enter this game with confidence knowing they have a chance against a weakened Cowboys outifit.
With impressive performances against South Sydney and Cronulla, the Knights can stick with teams and be competitive, and with some luck they should be picking up more wins soon.
Additionally, in this history between these two sides, it’s Newcastle with the slight edge winning 19 from 35 compared to the Cowboys’ 16.
Prediction
The Knights will be competitive and will throw everything at a weakened Cowboys outfit in search of a much-needed win, but North Queensland should get the job done.
Cowboys by 10
Join The Roar for live scores during the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 5:30pm AEST.
5:52pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:52pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
6-6 Here, the Knights back in it after the Cowboys have dominated the early exchanges
5:50pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:50pm | ! Report
17TH MIN TRY KNIGHTS
They will work wonders for the Knights as great passing play on the left hand side releases Ross who scores in the corner
6-4 kick to come
5:48pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:48pm | ! Report
15TH MIN: Knights finally have some possession. They need to find a way back into this game ASAP
Pen Knights
5:46pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:46pm | ! Report
12TH MIN: Penalty goal converted
6-0 Cowboys
5:45pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:45pm | ! Report
11TH MIN: Penalty Cowboys, they are taking the two here
North Queensland dominating this game so far
5:43pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:43pm | ! Report
10TH MIN: Goal Line Drop Out for the Cowboys
5:43pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:43pm | ! Report
8TH MIN: Conversion unsuccessful
Remains 4-0 Cowboys
Knights need to work themselves back into this game or they could be in trouble early here in Townsville
5:41pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:41pm | ! Report
TRY COWBOYS: COOPER SCORES
Great work by Cooper as he crashes over
4-0 Cowboys kick to come
5:40pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:40pm | ! Report
7TH MIN: VIDEO REFEREE COWBOYS
Cooper crashes over, but has he scored? Refs on field say yes.
5:39pm
Samuel Ashton said | 5:39pm | ! Report
7TH MIN: Cowboys have it back and are in dangerous field position once again.