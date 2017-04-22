NRL refs boss admits errors in Souths loss

The recovery you have to see to believe

NRL referees boss Tony Archer has admitted his officials erred in awarding Brisbane centre Tautau Moga a try in the Broncos’ controversial one-point win over South Sydney on Friday.

Archer, however, said he had no issue with Brisbane five-eighth Anthony Milford’s game-winning field goal that had Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire crying foul – but only on a technicality.

Milford snapped what looked to be a clean, left-footed one-pointer in the 78th minute but replays showed the playmaker had fumbled the ball in the lead-up.

Archer explained on Saturday that the bunker was only adjudicated to rule on whether the shot went through the posts, or for foul play.

“This is not a decision that the on-field officials can refer to the bunker,” he said.

“The only referral for a field goal to the bunker, can be to establish whether the ball goes between the uprights and over the crossbar, or whether or not the play involved foul play.”

Archer did concede, though, Moga shouldn’t have been awarded a crucial try in the 69th minute after Milford was held up over the line.

After Rabbitohs defenders had prevented Milford from grounding the ball over the try line, the ball popped out the back of the ruck and Moga scooped it up to level the scores.

“After reviewing all the available angles I am of the opinion that at the point in which the ball was lost backwards by Milford, the tackle was complete,” Archer said.

“Play should not have continued.”

The decisive calls drew the ire of Maguire after the match, labelling the Milford field goal as “ridiculous.”

“Everyone else in this room – did they see that it was or it wasn’t (a knock on)? Make a call because I don’t want to get charged 10 grand,” Maguire said.

“Could you explain that to all the Souths fans that continually turn up to our ground, that are passionate about our club.

“We’re a building team, with young kids playing.

“I had Cam Murray go out there, who is a Souths junior, absolutely play a great game for us and have to sit in the changeroom and be disappointed because of things like that.

“Ridiculous.”

Maguire’s comments are likely to be reviewed by NRL officials on Monday and could draw a $10,000 fine.