Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

Both the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers are looking to get their season kick-started after a less than stellar opening to their 2017 campaigns. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 3pm (AEST).

Three losses in a row for the Panthers and five from seven games this year has left them down in 13th with just four points to their name.

A substantial loss and some other results could even see them finish the round in last place.

The Sharks made light work of them last week, putting on five tries to none in a fairly bland display from the chocolate soldiers that has started to put pressure on coach Anthony Griffin.

For the Eels, they’ve had similar struggles throughout the early parts of the year, going on a string of four losses in a row from Rounds 3 to 6 to leave them on the wrong side of the top eight.

A thrilling come from behind win over the Tigers last week that saw them put on three tries in ten minutes to sneak home 26-22 put an end to the month-long run of defeat.

That win bumped them up to 10th and, in contrast to the Panthers situation, a substantial result could see them sneak their way up into the finals equation.

Team News

Pretty quiet on the team front this week for both sides with both coaches making just one forced change through injuries.

Griffin will welcome Bryce Cartwright back from an ankle injury, putting him straight back into the run-on side. He will replace James Fisher-Harris who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

For the Eels, there’s still no Mitch Moses despite rumours of his switch after the Tigers game.

Peni Terepo has been forced to take time off after suffering a torn pec.

It’s good timing though for coach Brad Arthur who has a returning Kenny Edwards back in the side after serving his suspension.

Prediction

While Parra got the win last week, it was far from convincing, leaving this a contest of two out of form sides really trying to fight their way back up to the pointy end of the competition.

It’s a hard one to pick, so I’ll go with home ground advantage and last week’s efforts, giving the Eels the edge on this one, but only just.

Eels to win by 6

