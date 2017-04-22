Saturday Sure Things: Weekend preview

The Autumn Carnival might be winding down, but there is still some really good racing right across Australia this weekend. Here is my look at some of the key races.

Randwick

Race Eight: Schweppes Sydney Cup 3200m

The play for me here is clearly Lasqueti Spirit each way. Her Oaks run was unbelievable. Nothing led and won that day yet she ran along at a brutal speed, as she always does, and fought on courageously to pretty much but all bar a high-class filly in Bonneval.

She’ll lead these comfortably and I’ve always said the further the better for her.

Big Duke is the obvious one. The negative for mine is Glenn Boss, whose recent record in Australia is horrible and his Singapore strike rate is the lowest of the key riders over there. But he is a proven big race performer.

Annus Mirabilis stuck on well in the Sydney Cup first take. His stable wouldn’t have backed up unless he came through the run well.

Lasqueti Spirit on top, ahead of Big Duke, Annus Mirabilis and Libran.

Caulfield

Race Seven: TBV Bell Esprit Stakes 1100m

I’m pretty keen here on the low flying Rocket Tommy. Been given a little break since putting together the picket fence, with a couple of sharp wins down the Flemington straight the highlights. Looks to map well here and is on the minimum.

O’Malley is a very good sprinter that is first up here. He will need the speed on to be a threat, but we saw in the spring what he is capable of, and his trials and jump outs have been encouraging.

Sunday Escape is a beauty who is never far away from the action and he gets the sweet trip just off the pace, he’ll pose as a threat.

I’ve landed with Rocket Tommy, over O’Malley, Sunday Escape and Faatinah.

Doomben

Race Six: Mandate Mick Dittman Plate 1050m

This race is all about Guard Of Honour and where he is at. He is the best horse in the race, but off a freshen-up and with a wide gate, he is some risk. He does have the class and quality to get home here, especially off a very good trial win.

All Over Bosanova is the one the punters want in betting early, and it’s easy to see why given her record. No trials, but the market suggests she’s ready to go. Ringo’s A Rockstar is better suited over slightly further, but he draws to get a lovely sit near the tempo and he’ll be strong late.

Siding with Guard Of Honour, to beat All Over Bosanova, Ringo’s A Rockstar and River Racer.

Morphettville

Race Six: Hughes Chauffeured Limousines RN Irwin Stakes 1100m

Petits Filous looks one of the better bets at Morphettville. Star mare that has had a little break since resuming over 955m at the Valley where she was given a peach of a steer but she just looked in need of the run when a close-up fourth.

Her work since has been good from all reports and she ticks a lot of boxes here.

Illustrious Lad is the best-performed horse in the race and comes here after running in the three big sprints during the Melbourne Autumn.

Viddora worked home with real purpose fresh in the Manihi and from gate one, she won’t get too far back.

Petits Filous for me, ahead of Illustrious Lad, Viddora and Casino Wizard.

Race Seven: Auraria Stakes 1600m

The best bet at Morphettville here comes via Savvy Dreams, a very good Kiwi filly who is kicking off her SA Oaks campaign after a pretty strong preperation back home where she ran a couple of cracking races behind star filly Bonneval.

If she brings that here, she’ll be too good. I have enormous respect for Kenedna, who has been up a long time, but continues to race so well and her win last time out was outstanding.

Smart As You Think is the watch horse from an Oaks perspective. Was down to be in the paddock, but she is back and running here. She’ll be charging late.

I’m all over Savvy Dreams, to beat Kenedna, Smart As You Think and Peninsula Links.