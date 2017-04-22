Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The Sydney Swans face an uphill battle to claim their first win of the year when they go up against their crosstown rivals the GWS Giants on Saturday night. Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the game, live from the SCG, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

It’s a historic moment: for the first time in their six-year history, the GWS Giants will enter a match against their “bigger brother” the Sydney Swans as the favourites in the betting market.

Of course, the Giants have defeated the Swans on three occasions previously, most notably in last year’s preliminary final.

The Swans ended up going one better than the Giants last year though, making it through to the grand final while the Giants bowed out a week earlier. Both had their seasons ended by the Western Bulldogs.

So far in 2017 though the tale of the tape could hardly be more divergent – the Swans are 0-4 and 16th on the ladder, GWS are 3-1 and in the top four.

The Giants’ only loss so far has come against the form team of the competition, the Adelaide Crows, in Round 1. Since then they’ve had three straight wins by healthy margins.

The Swans on the other hand suffered a shock loss at home to Port Adelaide, lost a grand final rematch to the Bulldogs, suffered a one-point upset at the hands of Collingwood, and most recently were well beaten by the West Coast Eagles.

Both sides are having their depth tested by injuries a bit at the moment, but it’s clear form the performances we’ve seen that the Giants are doing a better job of coping.

Prediction

Given the respective form of the two sides the Giants are clear favourites and deservedly so, the only thing in Sydney’s favour is that they’ve never lost to the Giants at this ground. All good things, however, come to and end.

GWS Giants by 36 points.

