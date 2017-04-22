Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Lions have shown improved form so far in 2017, but their next test is by far their toughest as they take on the reigning premiers, the Western Bulldogs, on a Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:45pm AEST.
The Lions don’t have the results to show for it, but 2017 is already looking a lot better than 2016.
After a first-up win over the Suns, the Lions played both the Bombers and Saints tough before a hiccup last weekend against the Tigers.
While there aren’t high expectations for this season, the fans would be wanting a competitive showing against the Bulldogs to consolidate the improvement shown.
The Bulldogs have been anything but convincing to start the season, however, their 3-1 record has them set for another run at September football.
First-up wins over Collingwood and Sydney were good, but a loss to Fremantle and a scare against the winless Roos last weekend has some pundits questioning how this group is travelling.
Anything less than a thumping win in this one will leave many of those questions unanswered.
The Lions will lose youngster Tom Cutler with a hamstring for this match, the only forced change to the side.
Rohan Bewick and Tom Bell have also been dropped, as both players have struggled with form to begin the year.
Ryan Harwood, Ryan Bastinac and Liam Dawson come into the side, with Bastinac in particular set to provide some stability in the midfield.
The Bulldogs lost big man Travis Cloke with broken ribs over the weekend, and he’s not due back for at least 4-6 weeks. Shane Biggs will come into the side to provide a bit of extra run off half back.
Although not the marquee match-up of the weekend, the match will get a lot of publicity as Bob Murphy’s 300th.
A favourite son at the Bulldogs, expect a bumper crowd to witness a milestone that was stolen from him last year.
Prediction
You just get the feeling the Dogs will get up for Bob’s 300th. I think the Lions are lambs for the slaughter in this one.
Bulldogs by 82
2:50pm
2:50pm
Joel Erickson said
GOAL BULLDOGS
5′ The Dogs have a bit of space out the back, and Dunkley will run onto this footy. He’ll shoot from about 35, and that’s the settler they need.
Bulldogs 5.12 42
Lions 12.2 74
2:49pm
2:49pm
Joel Erickson said
BEHIND LIONS
5′ Another forward entry for the Lions, and McCluggage almost toes through a miracle goal.
Bulldogs 4.12 36
Lions 12.2 74
2:48pm
2:48pm
Joel Erickson said
6′ Tom Campbell caught holding it at half forward. Just nothing going right for the Dogs. Rich marks at half back, and he’ll effect the switch.
Bulldogs 4.12 36
Lions 12.1 73
2:48pm
2:48pm
peter wolf said
How good is this The Lions this is great stuff go Lions keep going let’s hope they can continue the next 2 quarters amazing stuff
2:47pm
2:47pm
Joel Erickson said
GOAL LIONS
7′ Who saw this coming? A quick clearance for the Lions, and Robinson wins the footy inside 50. He finds Claye Beams with a no-look handball, and the Lions just keep ticking along!!
Bulldogs 4.12 36
Lions 12.1 73
2:46pm
2:46pm
Joel Erickson said
GOAL LIONS
7′ Another One!! Claye Beams has an acre of space at half forward, and he sends the ball towards Lewis Taylor. He makes Bontempelli look a bit silly with a spin move, and he splits the middle!!
Bulldogs 4.12 36
Lions 11.1 67
2:45pm
2:45pm
Joel Erickson said
8′ Good tackle from the Bont, as he wins a free kick in the middle. The Dogs need individual acts like that at the moment. His kick inside 50 doesn’t favour Stringer, and the Lions win out through sheer numbers. Cordy takes an intercept mark on the wing, and the Dogs can go forward.
Bulldogs 4.12 36
Lions 10.1 61