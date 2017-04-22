Widdop re-signs with NRL Dragons

Gareth Widdop has re-signed with NRL club St George Illawarra, keeping the five-eighth at the Dragons until the end of the 2021 season.

The club on Saturday morning announced that their skipper had inked a four-year contract extension, removing the England international from the busy rugby league player transfer market.

“At this stage of my career it certainly was a big decision for my family. I have three young kids, I’m very settled here in Wollongong and I’m enjoying my time here,” Widdop said.

“So while it was a big decision, I’m happy to be staying.”

The 28-year-old has played 79 games for St George Illawarra and on Anzac Day against Sydney Roosters will play his 150th NRL game.

“The Dragons have grown more and more since I’ve arrived. There’s a good environment here and it’s a good place to be so I wanted to play my part in that,” Widdop said.

Dragons director of rugby league pathways Ian Millward said they see Widdop as their long-term leader.

“We were very conscious of creating stability and consistency in our team and we feel we have achieved that with the re-signing of Gareth,” he said.

“Gareth’s our leader and obviously plays in a vital position so we’re over the moon that he has re-signed.”