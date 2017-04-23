Bulls vs Cheetahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Highlights from The Roar's first live event on The Future of Sport

The Bulls and the Cheetahs meet this week, both with just two wins in this year’s competition. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 1:15am AEST.

The home side will have the upper hand this weekend at Loftus Versveld at the back end of a 26-13 win over the Jaguares, while the Cheetahs suffered a 27-41 defeat to the Chiefs.

The Bulls will be without Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, who injured his ankle at training this week. He will be out for up to 10 weeks, replaced by Tian Schoeman.

Coach Nollis Marais, has also rested Jan Serfontein, and last week’s man of the match Trevor Nyakane. This is in compliance with the Springbok rule that contracted players should not play five games in a row without being rested.

Serfontein is replaced by Jesse Kriel at 13 shifting from fullback, with Warrick Gelant taking up the latter positon.

In the forwards, Jacobie Adriaanse comes at tighthead for Nyakane and at lock Jason Jenkins replaces RG Snyman. Jacques Potgieter makes his return and will be hoping to make an immediate impact when he comes off the bench.

The Cheetahs willl be expecting nothing short of a very physical affair with the men from Pretoria at the Bullring. It will be important for them to step up physically.

William Small-Smith starts on the wing for Sergeal Peterson who is still injured with a hamstring strain.

In the front row, Ox Nche drops to the bench for Charles Marais who enters at loosehead prop. The Cheetahs will be boosted by the return of Springbok flanker Uzair Cassiem, coming off the bench, who tore his ligament a month ago.

Prediction

The Cheetahs are known for their attacking prowess and will find no problem crossing the white line. Their defence, however, will prove costly if they do not man up.

The Bulls have a big and powerful pack that should dominate up front. Despite winning the last encounter, the Cheetahs have lost their last 9 away games while the Bulls have won 7 out of 8 home games.

The home side will have the upper hand in the physical and technical battle, coming out victorious over the Cheetahs by more than 6 points.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 1:15am AEST.