Cats blow Saints away in final-quarter blitz

It was thrilling affair at Etihad for three quarters before the stronger team ran over the top, the Geelong Cats emerging as 38-point winners over St Kilda.

The first half was extremely high paced and exciting with both teams scoring goals relatively easily. Geelong led at the first break partially thanks to some very questionable umpiring decisions but also an extremely efficient forward 50 converting entries into goals.

In the second term the Saints came hard and actually led by two points at the main change after a late Jack Newnes goal.

St Kilda were playing their trademark high-pace, high-intensity and high-pressure football and the Cats were caught off guard.

The Saints had the majority of the play but Geelong managed to score enough goals against the run of play to stay in the game.

St Kilda continued their strong form into the second half kicking the first two goals and looking capable of breaking the game open before the Cats clawed back into the contest.

From then it was an end-to-end, goal-for-goal third term that was thrilling to watch and made it very difficult to pick a winner.

The Cats trailed by five points at the final break but looked like they were ready to fight hard in the final term.

In the end Geelong were simply too strong for the Saints with their experienced stars standing up to kick seven goals to just one in the last quarter.

Selwood was best on ground with 43 touches while Dangerfield was quiet until the fourth quarter to finish with 31 touches and two goals.

Zach Tuohy and Mitch Duncan continued their impressive form with both pressing for votes after racking up 32 possessions.

Dylan Roberton, Seb Ross and Leigh Montagna will all feature in the bests for the Saints, not for the first time this season.

As the siren sounded it was a resounding 38-point win to Geelong, a margin very unfair to the Saints.

St Kilda fought hard and looked like the stronger side for the first three quarters but Geelong’s class really rose to the top to ensure they maintained their undefeated record for the season.

Final score

St Kilda Saints 13.10.88

Geelong Cats 19.12.126