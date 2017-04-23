Flanagan slams Sharks’ attitude problems

Cowboys hold off Knights to take much needed win

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has demanded his men undergo an attitude change after suffering a shock NRL loss to the Titans.

Less than a week after warning his team to lift their league-worst completion rate, the Sharks were their worst enemies as they turned the ball in crucial junctures in the defeat.

Despite heading into the match on a four-game winning streak, the defending premiers were ranked last in errors and penalties conceded over the opening seven rounds.

While they improved to finishing 30 of 39 sets against the Titans and remain in the top four, they still managed to give away nine freebies and draw the ire of their coach after the match.

“Our first couple of sets explained why (we lost) – we turned the ball over, no respect for the ball,” Flanagan said.

“Gold Coast have competed all year and we knew that coming here today.

“It’s disappointing because we’re a better football team than we showed today but if you don’t do the fundamentals right in rugby league, that’s what happens.”

Flanagan said Cronulla’s lack of discipline with the ball had been a recurring issue in their performances that has been masked by their strong start to the season.

He denied there needed to be changes to his game, but implored his team to lift their control.

“Sometimes those things are glossed over when you win. Defensively obviously we’ve been good the last two weeks, but we weren’t today. They didn’t score a lot of tries,” he said.

“We don’t need to change our structures, we just need to change our attitude.”

Another worrying trend for Flanagan is his team’s poor results at home this season, with the Titans loss leaving them with just one win from four at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

The Sharks are on the road for the next two weeks before a five-match residency at home sandwiched around a round-13 bye.

“It’s frustrating, especially for our fans that come here every week,” Flanagan said.

“We haven’t been good at home. We need to address it. It’s disappointing because this has been a fortress for us and we need to get back out there. We change our attitude, we will.”

SHARKS SHORTCOMINGS

* 16th in completion rates – 71.2 per cent

* 16th in errors – 12.9 per game

* 16th in penalties conceded – 8.3 per game