Force sweat on Haylett-Petty injury

Wallabies star Dane Haylett-Petty is sweating on scans to determine the seriousness of the hamstring injury he suffered in the Western Force’s 16-7 Super Rugby loss to the Chiefs in Perth.

Fullback Haylett-Petty was forced off after just 20 minutes when his leg twisted awkwardly under the weight of a tackler.

Winger Luke Morahan will also undergo scans after suffering a suspected fractured cheekbone, adding to the injury-hit Force’s problems as they fight to avoid being axed by the Australian Rugby Union (ARU).

Despite their woes, the Force sit third in the Australian conference with a 2-5 record.

Star winger Chance Peni is set to miss the rest of the season with a torn groin, while prop Jermaine Ainsley is also on the long-term injury list after dislocating his elbow.

Lock Adam Coleman (calf) and skipper Ben McCalman (thumb/shoulder) have also missed large chunks of the season, but the duo are a chance to return in Saturday night’s home clash with the Lions.

While injuries have hampered the Force’s on-field hopes, their major battle remains off the field.

The Force are in danger of being cut from the Super Rugby competition after the ARU announced either the Force or Rebels would be dumped ahead of next season.

Both franchises have threatened to take legal action against the ARU in a bid to stave off extinction.

The Force have issued a writ in the Supreme Court notifying the ARU of their intentions to apply for an injunction against any plan to boot them out of the competition.

RugbyWA and the ARU will meet on Thursday, but the Force deny this meeting will make or break their future.

The Force argue that the “alliance” agreement they signed with the ARU last year guaranteed their future until the current broadcast deal ends in 2020.

“There is no basis on which the ARU can purport to remove the Western Force from the Super Rugby competition,” the Force said in a statement.

Former WA Governor Malcolm McCusker is set to represent RugbyWA in its bid to save the Force if the ARU attempt to axe the Perth-based franchise.

The WA public have rallied around the Force, with 14,089 fans turning up for Saturday’s match against the Chiefs.