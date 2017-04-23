Glorious Perth crush City 2-0

Just like last week, Perth Glory have beaten Melbourne City this time coming away with a 2-0 victory at AAMI Park.

Perth will now go on to face the premiers Sydney FC for a spot in the grand final, while Melbourne with all their star power will look back at another wasted season.

It was mostly Perth from the outset with Melbourne looking very sluggish and never really threatened throughout the whole night with Reddy only having to make two saves.

Diego Castro was the man in the first half as he was pulling all the strings and in the 16th minute after some terrible City defending allowed him too much space in the box he calmly put the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Perth doubled their lead in the 30th minute after Jakobsen turned the ball over in the middle of the park and they swiftly pounced with Chianese given too much time in the box to drill his shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

City started the second half much better and were peppering the box with crosses but they just lacked that final ball. Dino Djulbic was also huge defending for Glory as he was stopping everything that came his way.

Taggart almost made it 3-0 late on after a delightful Castro ball but Taggart couldn’t get around Bouzanis. City were throwing everything at Glory late with Fitzgerald skying a shot that may have made the ending interesting but never looked likely.

Final score

Melbourne City 0

Perth Glory 2