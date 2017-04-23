The High Five: Super Rugby Round 9

Round 9 of Super Rugby has wrapped up and will perhaps be the Round best remembered for one of the biggest, if not the biggest upset in Super Rugby history while a few of the competition favourites really started to stretch their legs and stretching their conference leads.

Kings for a day

It is easy to be down on Australian rugby at the moment with all of their sides struggling to varying degrees this season and the code itself in turmoil off the pitch and this round has provided no respite as the Waratahs went down to the Kings in Sydney on Friday night.

There will be many articles in coming days bemoaning their latest effort and what should be done about it and while the frustration over the Waratahs season is understandable, it should not be forgotten that the Kings were worthy winners in their own right.

Considering the rumours over their fate within the competition, it was a remarkable fighting effort from the Kings and perhaps it is time to acknowledge that despite the common perception of this franchise, they have in fact improved and will continue to do so in only their second season back in the competition.

I would suggest that this could be the greatest upset in Super Rugby history, I certainly cannot think of another game won against such odds and it is a touch sad that maybe this franchise will not be around come 2018 to continue their journey.

Hurricanes’ second half romp

A lot of the talk preceding the Hurricanes match against the Brumbies was based around getting one back on their Australian rivals, memories still fresh from their Round 1 thrashing from 2016 at the hands of the Canberra-based outfit.

However, by halftime, it didn’t seem to have provided much motivation as for the Hurricanes as the Brumbies led at halftime by 21 points to 14, scoring three tries within a seven-minute period, including one corker to livewire halfback, Joe Powell.

However, come the second half the Hurricanes showed why they were favoured for a second title in some quarters, running over the Australian conference leaders scoring six tries to none in the second stanza, to win the match 56 points to 21 and help erase the ghosts of 2016.

That forty minute period was particularly pleasing from a Hurricanes point of view for its relentlessness on attack and superiority of the set piece.

The tries scored were from various situations, set piece, attacking kicks, defensive pressure and one try from a maul, a great achievement against the competition’s best defence at that point and a strong indicator the Hurricanes will be there or thereabouts again this year.

Lions stretch their lead in South Africa

A misfiring Lions side held off a strong Jaguares challenge at home to sneak the win by three points in Johannesburg and further their credentials as the favourite side within the South African conferences to challenge for the title.

As results would have it, particularly the Sharks being held to a nine all draw by the Rebels in a dour and uninspiring contest, the Lions furthered their lead within the conference to eight points and it looks unlikely they will be caught.

The competition within the South African groups for that one wildcard playoff spot is starting to heat up however.

Between the Sharks and the Jaguares with only the four points now separating them and with the Bulls putting in back to back wins at Loftus and their major tour behind them, shaping as a smokey to make a run towards the playoffs, and perhaps even their own conference, particularly if their conference rivals the Stormers continue to struggle away in New Zealand.

Crusaders go eight and zero

It was an anticipated clash in Christchurch as the Stormers, Africa 1 conference leaders and the New Zealand conference leaders went head to head but unfortunately the match did not result in much of a contest.

In the first half the Crusaders stormed to a comfortable halftime lead of 36 points to 3 to effectively end the contest and played some sublime rugby, led by a George Bridge hat-trick and a double to Kieran Read, to put the South Africans to the sword under relentless offensive pressure.

To their credit the Stormers came back well in the second stanza and never gave up, but it was too little too late as the Crusaders racked up another win and continue on their impressive unbeaten run in 2017.

The Stormers, who only a fortnight ago were themselves unbeaten, have lost two in a row and with two more games left in New Zealand, could easily see their great start to the season undone with tough matches to come against the Highlanders and Hurricanes.

Losing both would see their comfortable position at the top of their conference come under threat.

The Force continue to show spirit

While the off field issues obviously provided fair motivation for the Force, and the great crowd, they managed a fighting and determined effort against the highly favoured Chiefs in Perth.

They eventually went down 16 points to 7 in a hard-fought encounter, their overall lack of ability to finish and not being able to take advantage of an inaccurate Chiefs side ultimately costing them a win.

Despite the pleasing effort, it was still ultimately a loss and the same issues still exist for the side and that is scoring points.

The Force do look the best-coached side within the Australian conference and it will be interesting to observe who they overcome this issue as the season progresses.

If on field performances count towards their survival within the competition, they are streets ahead of the Rebels at this stage.

So that wraps up some thoughts on this Round of Super Rugby with five major talking points to consider as we cross the halfway point of the round robin competition and the likely finalists already start to take shape.

Until next week then!