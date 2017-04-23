Melbourne City vs Perth Glory: A-League finals live scores, blog

In the seconnd elimination final Melbourne City will welcome Perth Glory to AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog fo the game, starting from 7pm (AEST).
For the second time in a week these two sides will do battle to see who will take on premiers Sydney FC next weekend for a spot in the grand final.
It looked for all money last week that Perth would get a home final as they were up the required three goals (4-1) with 15 minutes left before an absurd ending to the game resulting in Perth winning 5-4 but not bridging the goal difference and having to come back to AAMI Park where they lost in an Elimination final last year to City 2-0.
This season Perth have had the edge over City with winning two games and drawing the other match so Kenny Lowe and his men will be brimming with confidence that they can make amends for last year.
But when you have a front pairing of Bruno Fornaroli and Tim Cahill anything is possible – the lethal duo combined for 28 goals this season, the most of any front pairing in the league.
While on the other side Perth have their own dynamic duo as well with Andy Keogh who has scored 4goals in this fixture this season and magic man Diego Castro pulling the strings from just behind.
Prediction
The game shouldn’t be as open as last week but I still expect both teams to create plenty of chances in what will still be a great contest.
I’ll be going with Melbourne City to win today as its just too hard to ignore Fornaroli and Cahill upfront not being able to get them over the line.
City 2-1
7:38pm
Swanny said | 7:38pm | ! Report
This is beautiful to watch , go Perth
When u have an unlimited salary cap but don’t buy defenders Melb city. Lol
7:38pm
Mat Datson said | 7:38pm | ! Report
29′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 2
GOAL!!!!!!!
Jakobsen gives away the ball in the middle of the park. Chianese isnt closed down in the box and bends it into the back post. City with all the work to do now
7:36pm
Mat Datson said | 7:36pm | ! Report
28′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 1
Bouzanis with a sketchy clearance leads to a Castro shot which he hits straight back at the keeper.
7:34pm
Mat Datson said | 7:34pm | ! Report
26′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 1
Diego Castro with a great run down the right but passes the ball away. His a delight to watch
7:32pm
Mat Datson said | 7:32pm | ! Report
25′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 1
Cahill gives away the free kick in a dangerous position. The ball is cleared for a corner.
7:30pm
Mat Datson said | 7:30pm | ! Report
21′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 1
Griffith brings down Malik and is very lucky to escape a card. The free kick is well defended
7:26pm
Mat Datson said | 7:26pm | ! Report
17′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 1
City look to answer straight back but Fornarolis cross is cleared
7:24pm
Mat Datson said | 7:24pm | ! Report
15′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 1
GOAL!!!!
The magic man Diego Castro is picked out on the run by Keogh and his given way too much time in the box as he calmly places the ball in the right corner.
7:22pm
Mat Datson said | 7:22pm | ! Report
13′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 0
CHANCE! Garcia with some space out wide on the left but his scuffs the cross straight to Bouzanis
7:19pm
Mat Datson said | 7:19pm | ! Report
10′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 0
Perth with back to back balls into the box but they are well defended. No clear cut chances for either team so far
7:15pm
Mat Datson said | 7:15pm | ! Report
7′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 0
Every City attack has gone down Kamaus wing so far. He earns the first corner of the game but nothing comes from it.
7:13pm
Mat Datson said | 7:13pm | ! Report
5′ Melbourne City 0 Perth Glory 0
Lively start from both teams. Perth having more of the ball early on