Melbourne City vs Perth Glory: A-League finals live scores, blog

In the seconnd elimination final Melbourne City will welcome Perth Glory to AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog fo the game, starting from 7pm (AEST).

For the second time in a week these two sides will do battle to see who will take on premiers Sydney FC next weekend for a spot in the grand final.

It looked for all money last week that Perth would get a home final as they were up the required three goals (4-1) with 15 minutes left before an absurd ending to the game resulting in Perth winning 5-4 but not bridging the goal difference and having to come back to AAMI Park where they lost in an Elimination final last year to City 2-0.

This season Perth have had the edge over City with winning two games and drawing the other match so Kenny Lowe and his men will be brimming with confidence that they can make amends for last year.

But when you have a front pairing of Bruno Fornaroli and Tim Cahill anything is possible – the lethal duo combined for 28 goals this season, the most of any front pairing in the league.

While on the other side Perth have their own dynamic duo as well with Andy Keogh who has scored 4goals in this fixture this season and magic man Diego Castro pulling the strings from just behind.

Prediction

The game shouldn’t be as open as last week but I still expect both teams to create plenty of chances in what will still be a great contest.

I’ll be going with Melbourne City to win today as its just too hard to ignore Fornaroli and Cahill upfront not being able to get them over the line.

City 2-1

