Melbourne City vs Perth Glory: A-League finals start time, date, squads

Theo kicks the finals off with 'one of the saves of the year'

Keeper has an absolute nightmare, with two brutally unlucky own goals

The second A-League elimination final features Melbourne City hosting the Perth Glory in an exact re-match of last year’s elimination final, with kick off scheduled for 7:00pm (AEST) on Sunday, April 23 at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 7:00pm (AEST)

It was a strong effort from club captain Bruno Fornaroli that helped Melbourne City get over the line in last year’s elimination final over Perth. The Uruguayan struck in the 40th and 76th minutes to help his club score a 2-0 victory in the club’s first ever home final.

But the Glory have had the better of City this season, claiming two wins and a draw from their three clashes.

A hat-trick from Andy Keogh, including an 85th-minute winner, spearheaded Perth to an impressive 3-2 away in late October.

The sides met again in Melbourne just after Christmas, and while Fornaroli was able to put another two past the Glory, Diego Castro answered with a double of his own as the visitors managed to salvage a point in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

The most entertaining encounter was however their final-round clash in Perth. The home side were seemingly in control, holding a 4-1 lead with ten minutes to go, before Tim Cahill’s second of the game and a goal to Nicolás Colazo saw Melbourne get back within one.

Adam Taggart seemingly sealed the deal with an 88th-minute strike to make it 5-3, but just two minutes later Nick Fitzgerald cut the deficit once more. City were unable to find the equaliser however, as Perth emerged 5-4 victors.

Squads

Melbourne City

1. Thomas Sorensen (GK)

2. Manny Muscat

3. Josh Rose

5. Ivan Franjic

6. Osama Malik

8. Neil Kilkenny

9. Nicolás Colazo

10. Anthony Caceres

11. Bruce Kamau

12. Nick Fitzgerald

14. Daniel Arzani

17. Tim Cahill

18. Paulo Retre

20. Dean Bouzanis (GK)

21. Ruon Tongyik

22. Michael Jakobsen

23. Bruno Fornaroli (C)

26. Luke Brattan

Perth Glory

3. Marc Warren

5. Rhys Williams

6. Dino Djulbic

7. Joel Chianese

8. Rostyn Griffiths (C)

9. Andy Keogh

10. Nebo Marinkovic

11. Richard Garcia

13. Nick Feely (GK)

14. Chris Harold

15. Brandon Wilson

16. Joe Mills

17. Diego Castro

18. Mitch Oxborrow

19. Josh Risdon

22. Adam Taggart

26. Lucian Goian

33. Liam Reddy (GK)