Melbourne City vs Perth Glory: A-League finals start time, date, squads

The second A-League elimination final features Melbourne City hosting the Perth Glory in an exact re-match of last year’s elimination final, with kick off scheduled for 7:00pm (AEST) on Sunday, April 23 at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.
Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 7:00pm (AEST)
It was a strong effort from club captain Bruno Fornaroli that helped Melbourne City get over the line in last year’s elimination final over Perth. The Uruguayan struck in the 40th and 76th minutes to help his club score a 2-0 victory in the club’s first ever home final.
But the Glory have had the better of City this season, claiming two wins and a draw from their three clashes.
A hat-trick from Andy Keogh, including an 85th-minute winner, spearheaded Perth to an impressive 3-2 away in late October.
The sides met again in Melbourne just after Christmas, and while Fornaroli was able to put another two past the Glory, Diego Castro answered with a double of his own as the visitors managed to salvage a point in an entertaining 3-3 draw.
The most entertaining encounter was however their final-round clash in Perth. The home side were seemingly in control, holding a 4-1 lead with ten minutes to go, before Tim Cahill’s second of the game and a goal to Nicolás Colazo saw Melbourne get back within one.
Adam Taggart seemingly sealed the deal with an 88th-minute strike to make it 5-3, but just two minutes later Nick Fitzgerald cut the deficit once more. City were unable to find the equaliser however, as Perth emerged 5-4 victors.
Squads
Melbourne City
1. Thomas Sorensen (GK)
2. Manny Muscat
3. Josh Rose
5. Ivan Franjic
6. Osama Malik
8. Neil Kilkenny
9. Nicolás Colazo
10. Anthony Caceres
11. Bruce Kamau
12. Nick Fitzgerald
14. Daniel Arzani
17. Tim Cahill
18. Paulo Retre
20. Dean Bouzanis (GK)
21. Ruon Tongyik
22. Michael Jakobsen
23. Bruno Fornaroli (C)
26. Luke Brattan
Perth Glory
3. Marc Warren
5. Rhys Williams
6. Dino Djulbic
7. Joel Chianese
8. Rostyn Griffiths (C)
9. Andy Keogh
10. Nebo Marinkovic
11. Richard Garcia
13. Nick Feely (GK)
14. Chris Harold
15. Brandon Wilson
16. Joe Mills
17. Diego Castro
18. Mitch Oxborrow
19. Josh Risdon
22. Adam Taggart
26. Lucian Goian
33. Liam Reddy (GK)