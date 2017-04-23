 

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory: A-League finals start time, date, squads

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    The second A-League elimination final features Melbourne City hosting the Perth Glory in an exact re-match of last year’s elimination final, with kick off scheduled for 7:00pm (AEST) on Sunday, April 23 at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

    Date: Sunday, April 23
    Time: 7:00pm (AEST)

    It was a strong effort from club captain Bruno Fornaroli that helped Melbourne City get over the line in last year’s elimination final over Perth. The Uruguayan struck in the 40th and 76th minutes to help his club score a 2-0 victory in the club’s first ever home final.

    But the Glory have had the better of City this season, claiming two wins and a draw from their three clashes.

    A hat-trick from Andy Keogh, including an 85th-minute winner, spearheaded Perth to an impressive 3-2 away in late October.

    The sides met again in Melbourne just after Christmas, and while Fornaroli was able to put another two past the Glory, Diego Castro answered with a double of his own as the visitors managed to salvage a point in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

    The most entertaining encounter was however their final-round clash in Perth. The home side were seemingly in control, holding a 4-1 lead with ten minutes to go, before Tim Cahill’s second of the game and a goal to Nicolás Colazo saw Melbourne get back within one.

    Adam Taggart seemingly sealed the deal with an 88th-minute strike to make it 5-3, but just two minutes later Nick Fitzgerald cut the deficit once more. City were unable to find the equaliser however, as Perth emerged 5-4 victors.

    Squads

    Melbourne City
    1. Thomas Sorensen (GK)
    2. Manny Muscat
    3. Josh Rose
    5. Ivan Franjic
    6. Osama Malik
    8. Neil Kilkenny
    9. Nicolás Colazo
    10. Anthony Caceres
    11. Bruce Kamau
    12. Nick Fitzgerald
    14. Daniel Arzani
    17. Tim Cahill
    18. Paulo Retre
    20. Dean Bouzanis (GK)
    21. Ruon Tongyik
    22. Michael Jakobsen
    23. Bruno Fornaroli (C)
    26. Luke Brattan

    Perth Glory
    3. Marc Warren
    5. Rhys Williams
    6. Dino Djulbic
    7. Joel Chianese
    8. Rostyn Griffiths (C)
    9. Andy Keogh
    10. Nebo Marinkovic
    11. Richard Garcia
    13. Nick Feely (GK)
    14. Chris Harold
    15. Brandon Wilson
    16. Joe Mills
    17. Diego Castro
    18. Mitch Oxborrow
    19. Josh Risdon
    22. Adam Taggart
    26. Lucian Goian
    33. Liam Reddy (GK)

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join us as an intern or as a member of our live blogging team. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.