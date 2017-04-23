Melbourne City vs Perth Glory live stream: How to watch the A-League finals on TV or online

Theo kicks the finals off with 'one of the saves of the year'

Keeper has an absolute nightmare, with two brutally unlucky own goals

The second 2017 A-League elimination final takes place on Sunday, April 23 at 7:00pm (AEST), with a rematch of last year’s elimination final between Melbourne City and the Perth Glory at AAMI Park.

Foxtel will be the primary broadcaster of the match, as they have been all season. Fox Sports will be the only live television broadcaster of the A-League finals.

Coverage of this match begins at 6:30pm on Fox Sports 505, with a special edition of Shootout following the game covering the first weekend of the A-League finals.

For A-League fans not subscribed to Foxtel, SBS provides a free-to-air alternative to view the match. Their coverage however is on a one-hour delay due to Foxtel holding the exclusive rights to broadcast the A-League finals live. Coverage begins at 7:30pm on SBS Viceland, the channel formerly known as SBS2.

While the A-League doesn’t offer an independent streaming service like the AFL and NRL do, both Foxtel and SBS provide streams that fans can access if they can’t get to a TV to watch this one.

Foxtel’s coverage can be stream by using the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play has a two-week free trial available to new users, and after that costs a monthly subscription fee.

SBS have streamed select A-League matches live all season on The World Game app, although, like their TV coverage, finals matches will be streamed on a one-hour delay.

ABC Grandstand has broadcast live and free audio coverage of the A-League all season – and the finals are no exception.

Coverage begins at 6:30pm (AEST), with listeners in Victoria and Western Australia able to pick up the program on the airwaves or through ABC’s online or app-based radio streaming services.

Listeners elsewhere in the country will need to stream the coverage.