Sharks vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Sunday morning game sees the Rebels travelling to Durban to play the Sharks. Join The Roar from 3:30am (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 9 match from South Africa.
The Sharks head into this fixture fresh from a bye and are reasonably placed, currently sitting second within their conference while the Rebels season has not been one to remember so far however they have secured their first win of the year last weekend, defeating their conference rivals, the Brumbies, in Melbourne.
An important match here for the Sharks, it is a must win if they wish to keep pace with the conference-leading Lions and they can ill afford to drop any home matches while the Rebels, with all their off-field dramas and the competitiveness of their Australian conference, will know an upset win here would keep them in the hunt despite the poor start to their season.
Make no mistake; the Rebels have a significant challenge ahead of them this morning. The Sharks pack is a formidable one and on paper, the Rebels look to be in for a long night, even more so if their defence is on par with earlier rounds this year.
The Sharks backline also possesses significant threat and pace and if the Rebels halves are not on their game, the Sharks will take full advantage.
Some players to keep an eye on this evening will be the Sharks first five Curwin Bosch, who appeals as a superstar in the making while the clash at No.8 between Daniel du Preez and the Rebels Amanaki Mafi should be brutal, two big tacklers and both love to run straight ahead at full steam.
Prediction
Too much pace and power within this Sharks side, along with a far superior bench, it is hard not to see anything other than a comfortable victory to the home side.
Sharks by 23.
Join us from 3:30am AEST for kick off as we cover all the action here on The Roar.
4:26am
Diggercane 4:26am
Rebels will be running left to right with the Sharks to kick off to begin the second…..
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:18am
Diggercane 4:18am
THE REBELS LEAD THE SHARKS BY 6 POINTS TO 3 AT HALFTIME IN DURBAN
Back in 10……
4:17am
Diggercane 4:17am
40′ Sharks scrum, 5 past halfway, won, Reinach double round, Sharks, on halfway now, turnover, Rebels now, Hodge away on an inside ball, Rebels up to the 22, Hodge again, Stirzacker a dart, hooter sounds, Miller a run, Lomax, tackled into touch and that will be halftime!!
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:15am
Diggercane 4:15am
39′ Sharks clear to touch from the freekick, Rebels lineout, won, Stirzacker throws a forward pass!
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:14am
Diggercane 4:14am
38′ Sharks scrum, 15 from their own line, freekick Sharks! Early push
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:13am
Diggercane 4:13am
36′ Rebels lineout, 35 out, won, crash midfield, Naivalu head down, Lomax a carry, Inman now, quick hands, English in the 22, Debz and Stirzacker, Lomax a carry, pop pass to Retallick, knock on!
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:11am
Diggercane 4:11am
35′ Sharks lineout, 5 from their line, won, Du Preez a run, Bosch, clears to touch!
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:11am
Diggercane 4:11am
34′ Shark scrum, 15 from halfway, won, Reinach off his 8, knock on, Rebels play on, they shift, Naivalu in space, down the touchline, just in touch short!
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:09am
Diggercane 4:09am
33′ Rebels scrum, 15 from halfway, won, Debz, kicks, high, Smith takes, 15 from halfway, Walt a run, Bosch, kicks, not out, Volavola, bombs, Rebels knock on in the contest!
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:08am
Diggercane 4:08am
31′ Bosch, deep, Rebels claim, in their 22, one out with the forwards, Hodge, clears to touch, Sharks take it quickly, over halfway, up to the 10, knock on!!
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6
4:06am
Diggercane 4:06am
Hodge, 25 out, just to the left of the posts, NAILS IT!!
SHARKS 3
REBELS 6