Sharks vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Sunday morning game sees the Rebels travelling to Durban to play the Sharks. Join The Roar from 3:30am (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 9 match from South Africa.

The Sharks head into this fixture fresh from a bye and are reasonably placed, currently sitting second within their conference while the Rebels season has not been one to remember so far however they have secured their first win of the year last weekend, defeating their conference rivals, the Brumbies, in Melbourne.

An important match here for the Sharks, it is a must win if they wish to keep pace with the conference-leading Lions and they can ill afford to drop any home matches while the Rebels, with all their off-field dramas and the competitiveness of their Australian conference, will know an upset win here would keep them in the hunt despite the poor start to their season.

Make no mistake; the Rebels have a significant challenge ahead of them this morning. The Sharks pack is a formidable one and on paper, the Rebels look to be in for a long night, even more so if their defence is on par with earlier rounds this year.

The Sharks backline also possesses significant threat and pace and if the Rebels halves are not on their game, the Sharks will take full advantage.

Some players to keep an eye on this evening will be the Sharks first five Curwin Bosch, who appeals as a superstar in the making while the clash at No.8 between Daniel du Preez and the Rebels Amanaki Mafi should be brutal, two big tacklers and both love to run straight ahead at full steam.

Prediction

Too much pace and power within this Sharks side, along with a far superior bench, it is hard not to see anything other than a comfortable victory to the home side.



Sharks by 23.

Join us from 3:30am AEST for kick off as we cover all the action here on The Roar.