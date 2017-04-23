St Kilda Saints vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

Giants hand the Swans their fifth consecutive loss to start the season

The St Kilda Saints and Geelong Cats are set to lock horns in an intriguing affair on Sunday in Round 5 of the 2017 AFL Season. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:20pm AEST.

Sitting pretty up the top of the ladder and coming off a thumping of ex-rivals Hawthorn, Geelong will be confident going into this matchup.

However, the Saints have been known to be giant slayers in recent years so this is anything but a certainty for the Cats.

To make things even more interesting the last two results between these two sides have been an upset win to the Saints last year and a thrilling draw in 2015.

While they haven’t played their best footy the Saints are in decent form and have an even record at 2-2.

Two promising wins against the Lions and the Pies should have the boys’ confidence up but admittedly they have been scrappy.

Overall, their structures and pressure have been sound but some basic skill errors have seen them too easily hurt on the turnover.

On the positive side, Dylan Roberton is in career best form while youngster Jade Gresham and superstar Nick Riewoldt (who plays like he’s the same age as Gresham) have been highlights.

Although losing David Armitage hurts, the return of Jack Steven should give Saints fans a bit more belief.

Geelong will likely face more pressure than they did last week but are still the strong favourites due to their impressive form.

Despite being unbeaten there’s a general feeling that the Cats still haven’t hit their peak. If they can bring their A-game that we have come to expect in recent years they could have this game wrapped up by half-time.

Mitch Duncan and Steven Motlop were in the votes last week and it’s the players of that caliber that need to lift to spark the team.

Zach Touhy, Brandan Parfitt and James Parsons (who has a few weeks off for doing what every non-Hawthorn supporter wants to do to Hodge) have all slotted in seamlessly to the Geelong lineup, continuing the club’s decade-long success in the recruiting department. It remains to be seen if club debutant Aaron Black can continue the trend.

Matchup to watch: Seb Ross has shut down Sam Mitchell and Adam Treloar this year and beating Patrick Dangerfield head to head last season was a big contribution to his side’s win. It will be interesting to see Ross v Danger Round 2 and how the Cats try to help out their superstar this week.

Prediction

Overall, while Geelong are rightfully favourites and will win comfortably if they play their best footy the Saints are always a danger matchup.

If St Kilda can start strong and play with the frantic pressure and speed they are capable of under the Etihad roof this could be a very tight game with an upset on the cards.

It’s tough to pick but it would be rough on the current ladder leaders to not back them to go 5-0.

Geelong by 32

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:20pm AEST.