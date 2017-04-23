Stirling Mortlock vs Jokerman

Are you talking to me? No, my son is also called Mort.

The riddles of the night will show your world; awake or not.

I realised I was now in Auckland. I had made the shift from Wellington. One good aspect about this was the upcoming 2008 Bledisloe decider at Eden Park. Over this transitional period I had shaved all my hair off to a number one.

I now had a beard. I wore more chunky jewellery too. But when I threw on my fur jacket a change occurred. Under my old look the fur jacket made me look bohemian and cool. Now I looked a bit crazed.

I went downtown with my fur jacket on and everyone seemed to back away from me. I’d ask people for directions with how to get to K road, but most would scamper off muttering something I couldn’t quite hear.

I wanted to yell out to them, ‘it’s not me. It’s the jacket! I just want to talk to you!’ Then I saw Stirling Mortlock. He picked me out from a distance with my intimidating look. He could probably sense some trouble was brewing.

Perhaps he’s psychic like me? The All Black Test was this Saturday night and I believed I already knew the result, and here was an opportunity to politely tell Stirling the truth. As Stirling came towards me I wanted to do a mini haka or something very similar.

As I got closer to him my soul quietly said, ‘don’t be mean now, let him pass’. The cauldron will take him, mess him up a bit. Don’t tell him his future. My eyes briefly locked into Stirling’s and like everyone else before, initially he looked scared of me, but then I decided to listen to my soul and we passed each other with grace, and Stirling was no longer afraid.

Saturday night came and the game was on. All my psychic intuition seemed to abandon me and I became fearful of losing the cup. But then it was like the All Blacks had put their own fur coat on, an invisible one. One step too far for Dingo, but it’s really close when you’re only one step away and you beat the All Blacks comfortably the weekend before eh? Credit is due here.

I walked down the street on the Sunday following the All Black win. I had my fur jacket on; I even wondered if it had special powers somehow. Then the whisper came in:

Tomorrow will come forth as per the plan. The soul will get first glimpse of what is, so make good choices since the scene is already set.

Wise words I thought, heavy. Who was that? It certainly wasn’t Stirling. I looked around, no one was that close. Surely it must just be the wind. Just wind making noises.

That can happen. Just in case I thought I’d better ask a question and just think it or whisper it.

“You know a lot don’t you?” I whispered.

“Aye.”

“Will Stirling and his friends be okay?”

“Jokerman we know you don’t really care. But that’s okay.”

“I do a little bit.”

I decided to head to K road to find my long black and perhaps an adventure. I knew my way now.

The path was clear. I ordered my coffee, the waitress then asked what my friend would like.

She seemed to look where I thought I’d heard a voice before or was she referring to the pretty alternative, blond girl who was seated staring at me? The day was set wasn’t it?

But within a paradigm of free will?

It wasn’t my moment to stutter or be afraid under the high ball; or more succinctly a pretty girl and a long black.

“I’ll just see what she wants,” I said.

“Well done,” said the guide.