The ten best Round 5 games from the past ten years

Welcome to another edition of my weekly article where I take trip down memory lane and revisit some of the classic AFL matches that correspond with the upcoming round.

Let’s take a look at the ten best games from Round 5 in the past ten years.

10. Carlton 18.16.124 v Brisbane Lions 21.10.136 (2007)

An modern classic in terms of the amount of goals kicked. With both teams sitting 2-2, it was hard to pick a winner heading into the clash at Etihad Stadium. Carlton booted nine goals in the second quarter, but only managed to take a 13 point lead into half time, given Brisbane’s ability to also score.

The Lions eventually tightened up their defence while maintaining their ability to hit the scoreboard, claiming a 12-point win. Eight players across the two sides kicked three goals, among them Brendan Fevola and Jonathan Brown.

9. Western Bulldogs 19.16.130 v Richmond 20.10.130 (2008)

With 14 scoring shots to just six in the opening quarter, the Western Bulldogs had most of the running in their Sunday afternoon clash at Etihad Stadium. However, with a return of just 4.10, the Tigers were able to stay in the game, and jumped out to a 12 point lead going into the final quarter.

Up by 19 points late in the match, the Dogs rallied late, scoring goals through Daniel Cross and Robert Murphy. In the dying seconds, defender Brian Lake took a towering contested mark up forward, but controversially feigned injury, allowing ruckman Will Minson to take the shot at goal.

Minson converted, locking the scores up, with both sides unable to break the deadlock from the resulting centre bounce.

8. Fremantle 12.9.81 v Richmond 12.8.80 (2013)

In the annual Len Hall match on Anzac Day weekend, the Dockers hosted Richmond, who had enjoyed their best start to a season since 1995. The Tigers started well, kicking five goals to two in the opening quarter, before Ross Lyon’s men managed to grab the lead going into the second half.

With a 14-point advantage early in the final term, Fremantle looked set to run out the game and claim victory. However, with three goals in a row, Richmond stormed back into the lead, however it should have been by more, after a Matt White goal from the boundary line bounced into the goal umpire’s leg and back into play, resulting in a rushed behind. As fate would have it, Freo won the ball up forward and Hayden Ballantyne pounced to kick his fourth and put his side back in front.

With another forward foray, the Tigers tried desperately to force a score to tie the scores, however the siren sounded with the ball on the edge of their goalsquare, with commentator Dennis Cometti summing it up perfectly. “Fremantle have won by ten metres!”

7. Geelong 17.15.117 v Hawthorn 15.8.98 (2011)

In the second Easter Monday clash since the AFL inked these two rivals into the slot, the Cats and Hawks played an epic in front of 78,579 at the MCG. With an eight point lead going into half time, the Hawks surrendered it after Geelong slammed on seven third quarter majors.

With another strong final quarter, Geelong claimed a 19-point win in a high-quality game.

6. Brisbane Lions 17.16.118 v Hawthorn 19.16.130 (2008)

In the opening round of the 2007 season, Brisbane hosted Hawthorn on a Saturday night in perfect conditions at the Gabba. The Lions won with a score of 9.15.69, with the Hawks managing to put through six goals for the night.

Just over a year later, the two sides renewed acquaintances at the same venue. This time, the Hawks would put through ten goals in the first half alone, with both sides locked in an extremely tight and entertaining contest going into the final quarter. With a strong fourth term, Hawthorn ended up winning by two goals.

The game will be most remembered for the shootout between two key forwards at both ends of the field. For the Lions, Daniel Bradshaw slotted 7.4 in a commanding display, but for the winners, a budding superstar in Lance Franklin finished with an incredible 8.6 in a year in which he would top the 100 goal mark.

5. Collingwood 15.15.105 v North Melbourne 16.16.112 (2008)

Occurring at the same time as the Lions and Hawks, Collingwood hosted the Kangaroos under the big bright lights of the MCG in front of nearly 52,000. After both sides were bundled out of the grand final race at the very last hurdle the year before, they met with a similar 2-2 record after four rounds, however Collingwood were strong favourites.

Facing a 15-point deficit in the third quarter, North Melbourne rallied with four goals to two, however Collingwood looked set to run away with a comfortable win in the last term when they jumped out to a 21 point advantage. Displaying some of that ‘Shinboner’ spirit, the Roos stormed home with five goals in a row, with one of those majors aided by a wayward centre bounce from an umpire.

The Magpies fought their way back to get the margin under a goal, and when sharpshooter Alan Didak found himself streaming into goal to win the match, he couldn’t believe his luck. However, his shot drifted wide, even fooling commentator Tim Lane. North sealed a gutsy win with a goal to small forward Matt Campbell, his third, in a memorable night for the blue and white.

4. Collingwood 11.14.80 v Essendon 11.13.79 (2012)

In the annual Anzac Day clash between these two great rivals, it didn’t appear to be living up to its blockbuster status in the first half in a game marred by errant disposal and low scoring. However, the second half would see the game open up considerably, with the Magpies taking a two goal lead to the final break.

That would be extended to 18 points early in the last quarter, but with four goals in a row, the last to unlikely hero in Brent Stanton, the Bombers surged back into the lead for the first time since the opening quarter.

A famous victory for the red and black army would be snuffed out in the final moments, however, through small forward Jarryd Blair, who got a toe onto a loose ball in the goalsquare. A score review would be needed to confirm a Collingwood win, with Dane Swan winning the Anzac Day Medal for his stunning performance that saw him amass 42 possessions and kick three goals.

3. Hawthorn 17.10.112 v Adelaide 17.7.109 (2016)

With both sides entering the Friday night clash at the MCG on the back of a three game winning streak, the Hawks and Crows played a classic in front of nearly 46,000 fans. Adelaide stunned Hawthorn with a seven-goal opening quarter, but the Hawks managed to drag themselves back into it, leading by two points at half time.

Adelaide got back the advantage, leading by as much as 16 points after little-known defender Luke Brown saluted more than halfway through the final quarter. But, as Hawthorn made a knack of doing during the 2016 season, they climbed back into contention, with Paul Puopolo converting his fifth goal in the final seconds to gift his side the lead. With one final thrust forward, the Crows couldn’t manage to capitalise, with the siren sounding to break hearts across South Australia.

2. Sydney 10.13.73 v Western Bulldogs 11.11.77 (2015)

In a game which sowed the seed of a rivalry that culminated in the 2016 grand final, the Sydney Swans hosted the Western Bulldogs at the SCG, with most expecting John Longmire’s men to win their fourth match of the season. In wet conditions, the Dogs surprised all to lead by 11 points at half time, a lead they maintained through the third quarter.

In an incredibly tense final term, Sydney grabbed the lead back with goals through Kieren Jack and Harry Cunningham. All of a sudden facing a four point deficit, the Dogs responded through inspirational defender Easton Wood. In the final minutes, the Bulldogs held on for dear life in a great defensive display. It was during this match that made the football public stand up and acknowledge the Bulldogs as a side to be reckoned with under new coach Luke Beveridge.

1. Essendon 13.15.93 v Collingwood 12.16.88 (2009)

With Anzac Day falling on a Saturday, the Bombers and Magpies met under sunny skies at the MCG in front of nearly 85,000 spectators. With both sides having a 2-2 record, it was a tough game to call, even more so at half time when scores were level.

Not only did the game open up in the second half, but the heavens did as well, with heavy rainfall making match conditions very tough. Having kicked four of the first five goals of the final term, the Magpies got out to a 14 point lead with just under five minutes to play, and with a slippery ball and exhausted bodies, Collingwood looked home and hosed.

But the Bombers rallied. Goals to Leroy Jetta and Ricky Dyson had Essendon right back in the contest. Jetta nearly became the hero, but he lacked composure running towards an open goal with a loose ball in front of him. From the resulting Collingwood kick-in, the ball landed in the lap of young Bomber David Zaharakis in his fourth game. Deciding to play on in an attempt to beat the final siren, he sent a Hail Mary kick towards goal that split the middle, sending the MCG into pandemonium.

The siren would sound at the resulting centre bounce, with it being one of Essendon’s most famous victories.

