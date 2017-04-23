WATCH: Mike Perry takes 10th KO win against Jake Ellenberger at UFC Fight Night 108

 

Mike Perry takes 10th KO win against Jake Ellenberger at UFC Fight Night 108

    American Mike Perry has continued on in his signature style of winning, with a 10th victory by knockout at UFC Fight Night 108, this time against compatriot Jake Ellenberger.

    After a tense first round, the 25-year-old only needed one move to end the fight.

    Ellenberger paid the price for getting in too close to Perry, who unleashed a ruthless elbow to the former’s head. Ellenberger fell to the ground, and was down for the count, leading Perry to yet another KO finish.

    The loss is Ellenberger’s second consecutive.

    Perry, asked after the fight who he would like to fight next, turned the question back to the crowd, asking, “whose life you guys want me to ruin next?” to a mixed response.

