WATCH: Steve Smith unbelievably spills chance to remove David Warner in the IPL

There’s plenty of new opportunities for cricketers in the Indian Premier League, and for Australian captain Steve Smith, he finally got the chance to experience the sinking feeling of dropping his national teammate, David Warner, in the field.

Warner hadn’t been at his swashbuckling best to start his Sunrisers Hyderabad team’s game against Rising Pune Supergiants.

Then on 26, after spooning a chance to Smith who was waiting at mid-off, he’d be forgiven for thinking it just wasn’t his day.

But inexplicably, and unbelievably, Smith spilled the chance.

Fortunately for Smith, Warner could only manage 17 further runs before being bowled.

The Warner-led Sunrisers finished on 3 for 176, helped largely by Moises Henriques’ unbeaten knock of 55 from just 28 deliveries.

However Smith had the last laugh, as Pune got up, chasing down their target on the final ball to win by six wickets.