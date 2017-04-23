Worst season looms in Australian Super Rugby

Just past the halfway mark, Australia’s wretched results are on track to yield the country’s worst season in the 23-year history of Super Rugby.

The Australian conference ladder underlines just how badly the local sides are going in this season of discontent.

The Brumbies lead that log despite having a 3-5 record, the supposedly strong Reds and Waratahs, who clash in Brisbane on Saturday, are both 2-6, the Western Force are 2-5 and the Melbourne Rebels 1-1-5.

It means that, for a second straight season, Australia already looks set to have only the one finals spot guaranteed to the conference winner regardless of their overall points standing.

The grim scenario follows a Black Friday for Australia when the Brumbies conceded 42 unanswered points in a 56-21 loss to the Hurricanes in Napier and the NSW Waratahs squandered a 17-0 lead and leaked 26 straight points in a 26-24 home loss to South Africa’s endangered Kings in Sydney.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson admitted feeling under pressure after his team’s latest humbling defeat though playmaker Bernard Foley indicated the New Zealander still had the support of his under-performing players.

It was left to the two sides battling to avoid being axed by the Australian Rugby Union – the Force and the Rebels – to salvage some pride for Australia’s battered rugby reputation with performances of character.

The injury-hit Force pressed New Zealand’s high-scoring Chiefs, limiting them to one try in a 16-7 loss in Perth, while an after-the-siren penalty to Reece Hodge earned the Rebels a creditable 9-9 draw against the Sharks in Durban.

It was the first draw in Rebels’ history, and came after they had skipper and halfback Nic Stirzaker.sent off in the 68th minute for his second deliberate knockdown, while the Sharks played with 14 men from the 16th minute, after centre Andre Esterhuizen was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Sefa Naivalu.

While the winner of the Australian conference is guaranteed a finals spot, there are three wildcard finals places up for grabs in the Australasian group, which also includes the five New Zealand sides.

The Kiwis look odds on to grab all the wildcard places for a second consecutive season, as the fourth-placed New Zealand side is a massive 13 points clear of the second-placed Australian team.

Australian sides have lost all 14 trans-Tasman matches played this season.

“It would be fair to say that at the moment the Kiwi sides appear to have the wood on the Australian sides,” Hurricanes’ coach Chris Boyd said.

“The caution for me is that it won’t always be like that.

“There has been times where Australia and Australian sides have been very good and very competitive over Kiwi sides and it just seems at the moment in the cycle where we’re at, we seem to be reasonably dominant”

The Kiwis aren’t discriminating against the Aussies however, as the Crusaders and Highlanders both scored thumping bonus-point wins over opposition from other nations.

Winger George Bridge scored a hat-trick of tries as the unbeaten Crusaders notched their eighth straight win with a 57-24 demolition of South African conference one leader the Stormers in Christchurch.

The Highlanders scored their fourth straight with, defeating the Sunwolves 40-15 in Invercargill.

The Lions stayed top of South African conference two with a 24-21 win over the Jaguares in Johannesburg and the Bulls beat the Cheetahs 20-14 in Pretoria.