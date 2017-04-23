Worst season looms in Australian Super Rugby

Just past the halfway mark, Australia’s wretched results are on track to yield the country’s worst season in the 23-year history of Super Rugby.
The Australian conference ladder underlines just how badly the local sides are going in this season of discontent.
The Brumbies lead that log despite having a 3-5 record, the supposedly strong Reds and Waratahs, who clash in Brisbane on Saturday, are both 2-6, the Western Force are 2-5 and the Melbourne Rebels 1-1-5.
It means that, for a second straight season, Australia already looks set to have only the one finals spot guaranteed to the conference winner regardless of their overall points standing.
The grim scenario follows a Black Friday for Australia when the Brumbies conceded 42 unanswered points in a 56-21 loss to the Hurricanes in Napier and the NSW Waratahs squandered a 17-0 lead and leaked 26 straight points in a 26-24 home loss to South Africa’s endangered Kings in Sydney.
Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson admitted feeling under pressure after his team’s latest humbling defeat though playmaker Bernard Foley indicated the New Zealander still had the support of his under-performing players.
It was left to the two sides battling to avoid being axed by the Australian Rugby Union – the Force and the Rebels – to salvage some pride for Australia’s battered rugby reputation with performances of character.
The injury-hit Force pressed New Zealand’s high-scoring Chiefs, limiting them to one try in a 16-7 loss in Perth, while an after-the-siren penalty to Reece Hodge earned the Rebels a creditable 9-9 draw against the Sharks in Durban.
It was the first draw in Rebels’ history, and came after they had skipper and halfback Nic Stirzaker.sent off in the 68th minute for his second deliberate knockdown, while the Sharks played with 14 men from the 16th minute, after centre Andre Esterhuizen was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Sefa Naivalu.
While the winner of the Australian conference is guaranteed a finals spot, there are three wildcard finals places up for grabs in the Australasian group, which also includes the five New Zealand sides.
The Kiwis look odds on to grab all the wildcard places for a second consecutive season, as the fourth-placed New Zealand side is a massive 13 points clear of the second-placed Australian team.
Australian sides have lost all 14 trans-Tasman matches played this season.
“It would be fair to say that at the moment the Kiwi sides appear to have the wood on the Australian sides,” Hurricanes’ coach Chris Boyd said.
“The caution for me is that it won’t always be like that.
“There has been times where Australia and Australian sides have been very good and very competitive over Kiwi sides and it just seems at the moment in the cycle where we’re at, we seem to be reasonably dominant”
The Kiwis aren’t discriminating against the Aussies however, as the Crusaders and Highlanders both scored thumping bonus-point wins over opposition from other nations.
Winger George Bridge scored a hat-trick of tries as the unbeaten Crusaders notched their eighth straight win with a 57-24 demolition of South African conference one leader the Stormers in Christchurch.
The Highlanders scored their fourth straight with, defeating the Sunwolves 40-15 in Invercargill.
The Lions stayed top of South African conference two with a 24-21 win over the Jaguares in Johannesburg and the Bulls beat the Cheetahs 20-14 in Pretoria.
April 23rd 2017 @ 4:08pm
Harry said | April 23rd 2017 @ 4:08pm | ! Report
Waiting for an Australian coach and team to have the gumption to stand up and show pride in performance – proper preparation and fitness, commitment, teamwork. There have been too many awful performances where it has got to the stage where a non thrashing of a loss like the Force’s effort last night is greeted with, if not jubliation then satisfaction for a job well done. This is playing at home, after a bye against a side thats been on the road for weeks.
Really grim times for Australian rugby supporters, as inept, seemingly lethargic, sub-standard and passionless performances occur week after week, and the ARU dithers around creating a complete mess without any leadership, planning or competence. Coaches with limited game plans and adminstrators with no courage or direction.
I am just old enough to recall the first half of the 1970’s when we were pretty awful (humiliated in NZ, beaten by Tonga at Ballymore, one from 4 on a BI tour) but I remember even ten there was a passion and purpose about Australian rugby, and a distinctive style. Thats not the case at the moment.
April 23rd 2017 @ 4:29pm
Old Bugger said | April 23rd 2017 @ 4:29pm | ! Report
Harry
I can remember in the space of 6years, the WBs had gone from woeful against the ABs to victors, over the ABs – and what a victory it was when one WB player, picked up 4tries, on the hallowed Eden Park. Greg Cornelson and his team-mates played with passion that was engendered, by the previous woefulness, of the ’72 tour.
They didn’t win the series but, they showed the next WB tourists that those buggers over the ditch, can be beaten – Mark Ella and his team came close but Andrew – damn, I forgot his name – and his team under Alan Jones, finally got the breakthrough series win, in NZ.
Yeah, I know its been a while between drinks nowadays but, those years through the late ’70s and into the ’80s, had certainly attracted more than a passing concern, from many a kiwi. Then of course the ’90s, which proved to be a period of total WB success.
I am a believer in what goes around, comes around……so much so, that you have to forgive me if I look at the present situation, with my heart on my sleeves.