James Pattinson continues blistering County Cricket form

Australia quick James Pattinson’s outstanding red-ball form for Nottinghamshire has continued in what could be his final match with the English county side.

Pattinson finished with match figures of 7-55 as Notts chalked up their third win in as many games thanks largely to their formidable bowling attack of Pattinson and England duo Stuart Broad and Jake Ball.

The trio, who grabbed 14 of the 20 wickets to fall, were simply too good for Sussex’s inexperienced batting line-up as the hosts won by an innings and 88 runs inside two days.

Pattinson had been signed to play nine four-day matches for Notts, but his selection for the Champions Trophy means he is unlikely to play again unless Cricket Australia allow him to return after the tournament concludes on June 18.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores was disappointed to lose Pattinson but, with 20 wickets in three matches at an average of 11.65, he said it would have been a mistake for Australia not to select the Victorian.

“With bat and ball he has been outstanding,” Moores said.

“He gives everything he has got and that’s appreciated by the members and certainly by his teammates.

“But you accept these days that players are pushing to play at the highest level.

“Playing for your country is what everybody strives for and we knew when we signed him there was always a chance Australia would want him back because he is a high quality, exciting player.

“You just have to enjoy having players like him when they are able to play for you. And having seen the form he is in I think Australia made the right decision. He would have been unlucky not to have got in.”