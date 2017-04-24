Lowe talking up Perth’s finals chances ahead of Sydney FC clash

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Now one game away from an A-League grand final, Perth Glory believe a repeat of their desperate play against Sydney FC will earn them a place in the decider.

Perth won their first final in five years with a 2-0 win in an effervescent display after Melbourne City on Sunday night.

They’ll now face the premiers, red hot favourites to claim the title, in a semi-final in Sydney on Saturday night.

But after their drought-breaking finals win over City, Glory believe they’re on the cusp of returning to the grand final for the first time since 2012.

“We spoke about making history a little bit but we said let’s stop talking about it and let’s just do it,” Lowe said.

“Actions, they’re the massive things. Being together. Looking after each other. Making sure we act it out and (we did) tonight.

“We didn’t allow them to turn up.

“It was a super performance right across the board … a proper cup performance with character and attitude.”

Diego Castro was the star on Sunday night, scoring the opener and setting up the second, but there were winners all across the park for Perth.

Dino Djulbic was immense in the back line, Andy Keogh never stopped and Richard Garcia, 35, rolled back the years.

“He was running around like a 23 year old. He feels like a 92 year old now,” Lowe joked of Garcia.

Against Sydney FC, the Glory are likely to find the going a little tougher.

Lowe’s side lost all three encounters with the Sky Blues this season by a margin of three goals.

The likeable coach suggested that just meant they were “due a change”.

“Try and tell them lads in there that we’re not going to go there with a chance,” he said.

“(Sydney) are a very good side. Highly coached, well organised and top players.

“But it’s a crazy old game this.

“I’ve been in enough Cup games and got my backside felt to know everyone’s got a chance.”