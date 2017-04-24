Messi magic snatches El Classico win for Barca

Lionel Messi scored his 500th career goal for Barcelona in the final minute of El Clasico to give the Catalans a dramatic 3-2 win over 10-man Real Madrid on Sunday (Monday AEST), leaving the Spanish La Liga title race wide open.

Messi netted his milestone goal – his second of the night – with a low left-footed shot from inside the area after a cross by Jordi Alba two minutes in to stoppage time.

Not even a black eye and missing teeth after Marcelo’s elbow clipped him in the first-half could halt Messi.

The rivals are level at the top on 75 points – Barcelona lead on the head-to-head tiebreaker but Madrid have one game in hand.

It was another outstanding performance by Messi, who is the all-time leading scorer in El Clasico in La Liga matches with 16 – surpassing Alfredo Di Stefano (14). He also holds the record in all matches between the rivals with 23 goals.

Messi has scored 14 goals in his last 10 league matches, and is the competition’s leading scorer with 31 goals, seven more than teammate Luis Suarez with Cristiano Ronaldo on 19.

The Argentine star Messi has 47 goals with Barcelona in 46 games this season.

Casemiro had put the hosts ahead from close range after Sergio Ramos struck the post in the 28th minute.

Messi equalised five minutes later after evading two defenders inside the area after a pass by Ivan Rakitic for his first goal at the Bernabeu since 2014.

Messi also helped set up Barcelona’s go-ahead goal by Rakitic in the 73rd minute, a powerful left-footed shot from outside the area.

Ramos was sent off with a straight red card in the 77th minute after a foul on Messi to stop the playmaker from a one-on-one situation in a breakaway.

Despite that, Madrid still found the strength to equalise in the 85th minute through substitute James Rodriguez. He redirected a cross by Marcelo only three minutes after he had entered the match to replace Karim Benzema.

Madrid’s Keylor Navas made three remarkable saves in the second half alone – on a close-range header by Gerard Pique, a shot by Luis Suarez and another strike by Pique.

Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen also came up with big stops, including a header by Benzema and a shot by Marco Asensio.

Ronaldo had a few good chances but was not able to capitalise on them.

Madrid forward Gareth Bale, who was doubtful before the game because of an injury, came off the field in the 39th minute. It wasn’t unclear if he left with the same injury as before.

Wearing the green jacket from his first career major victory at Augusta earlier this month, Masters champion Sergio Garcia performed the honorary kickoff before the game.

Elsewhere, mid-table Celta Vigo followed their qualification for the semi-finals of the Europa League with a 1-0 home loss against Real Betis.

Darko Brasanac scored a 54th-minute goal for the visitors, which moved further away from the relegation zone with their second consecutive victory.

Brazilian striker Willian Jose scored in the 28th minute at Anoeta Stadium and Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna to stay in contention for a Europa League spot next season.

Las Palmas and Alaves played out a 1-1 draw that kept both teams near the middle of the table.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored in the 44th minute for Las Palmas and Ibai Gomez equalised in the 61st minute.