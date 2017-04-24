Richmond go 5-0 with an incredible comeback win

Umpires again in the spotlight after controversial deliberate behind call

The Tigers have run over the top of a tiring Melbourne to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, helped in no small part by a six-goal haul to Jack Riewoldt.

Melbourne were well on top in general play for most of the first half, but struggled to make it count on the scoreboard.

The young Demons’ intensity and forward pressure gave them by far the greater chances, but their forward entries were scrappy and they found scoring difficult in the heavy conditions.

Richmond seemed to be struggling in general play, but were able to be effective enough in the forward line – particularly Riewoldt – to hang in and close the margin to one straight kick at half time.

That narrow Melbourne lead really didn’t reflect the contest – the Dees led the inside 50s 39 to 20 in the first half.

While that was going on, Melbourne lost Tim Smith to a rib injury, while Jake Spencer hurt his shoulder early and was eventually withdrawn after trying to battle through.

Those injuries, plus a relatively young side, began to play a big factor in the game as the Demons struggled to run out the half.

However, in the third quarter Melbourne finally began to get rewarded for their hard work. While the Tigers seemed to have the better of general play the Demons found more space on the counterattack, and opened up what looked like a matchwinning four-goal lead late in the third quarter, with the surface wet and scoring difficult.

It seemed to be the Tigers wasting their chances as the third quarter ticked away, scoring three consecutive behinds late in that term.

With both sides playing scrappy footy and finding scoring difficult in the wet, Melbourne’s 20-point three-quarter time lead looked fairly safe.

But Richmond immediately got on top at the start of the final quarter.

Riewoldt opened the last term comeback with an early goal, and from then on the ball was more or less locked in the Richmond forward half for the next ten to fifteen minutes.

Melbourne were flagging badly as the quarter wore on, and completely failed to get any run trying to clear the ball from defence, attempting tired lobbed kicks to contests at half back on several occasions.

Rioli goaled to close the margin to seven points, before a super goal to Dustin Martin brought the game effectively level.

It was none other than Jack Riewoldt who eventually put the Tigers in front at the 24-minute mark of the final term with his sixth goal of the night.

Melbourne tried to rally late but simply didn’t have the legs to run out the game, and the Tigers consolidated to win by thirteen points, having 5.5 to 0.2 to run out the match far stronger.

The Demons would bemoan the injuries that cost them late, but in truth it was their wastefulness in the first half when they had the better of the game that was the big factor.

They’ll be crossing their fingers that Jake Spencer will be right for next week for a now crucial game against Essendon, but it doesn’t look good.

However, they’ll be very happy with Michael Hibberd’s debut for the team, probably their best player with 27 touches and a goal. Jayden Hunt also continued his good start to the season.

For Richmond, their best was surely Riewoldt with six goals, some of them absolute beauties.

Dustin Martin had an indifferent first half, but was superb late to finish with thirty-two touches and a goal. Some of his fend-offs tonight were imperious, brushing aside opponents with ease.

Final score

Richmond Tigers 12.16.88

Melbourne Demons 11.9.75