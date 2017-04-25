Anzac Day NRL guide: Who plays who, where, when and how to watch

Cowboys hold off Knights to take much needed win

Anzac Day footy is upon us once again with two blockbuster matchups hitting rugby league fans on one of the most important days of the Australian calendar.

To save you the trouble, we have all the Anzac Day info to fill your NRL needs.

Who, where and when

Shortening from three games on Anzac Day last year to two, the Dragons and Roosters will reignite their historic rivalry under the afternoon sun in Sydney, before the action heads south to Melbourne for the Storm and Warriors clash in the evening.

The Roosters home game will kickoff at 4pm (AEST) inside Allianz Stadium.

The Dragons have won the last two Anzac Day clashes between the two and could make it three as they sit on top of the standings.

Their last meeting late last year wasn’t a pleasant one though for the Red V who let in 42 points to six inside the same stadium.

Roosters vs Dragons Where: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

When: 4pm (AEST)

Referees: Matt Cecchin and Alan Shortall

TV: Live on Nine, Nine HD and Fox League (channel 502)

History: Played 36 – Roosters 16, Dragons 19, Drawn 1

Last Met: Round 24, 2016 – Roosters 42-6 Dragons

Ladder: Roosters (5th), Dragons (1st)

Betting: Roosters $1.65, Dragons $2.30

The second game will take place in Melbourne as the Storm play host to the Warriors at AAMI Park.

That contest has kickoff scheduled for 7pm (AEST).

It’s not looking good for the Warriors, who lost this fixture 42-0 last year on Anzac Day. They’ve also lost four of their last five against the Storm, having not tasted victory against them in three years.

Storm versus Warriors Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne

When: 7pm (AEST)

Referees: Ben Cummins and Dave Munro

TV: Live on Fox League (channel 502)

History: Played 39 – Storm 21, Warriors 16, Drawn 2

Last Met: Round 8, 2016 – Storm 42-0 Warriors

Ladder: Storm (second), Warriors (11th)

Betting: Storm $1.30, Warriors $3.70

How to watch on TV

Channel Nine will have full live coverage of the first game between the Roosters and Dragons starting at 3:30pm (AEST).

It will be broadcast on Nine and their Nine HD channel as well for those with expensive TV’s.

However, Nine won’t be showing the second game.

Fox Sports will have their Fox League channel (channel 502 – formerly Fox Sports 2) running full time throughout the day, with live coverage also kicking off for the opening game at 3:30pm (AEST).

The first game will run through to 6pm where the coverage will switch live straight over to the second game in Melbourne for the full contest.

How to stream online

For those on the go, you can get your hands on an NRL Live Pass, allowing you to stream the games live from most devices.

If you just want to see the Anzac Day action, then a Weekly Pass will set you back $3.99. If you’re after the whole season and some added features, then you can fork out $99.99 for the Annual Pass, which does come with a one-week free trial.

You can find those passes here.

Telstra customers with certain mobile plans over $30 can catch it all for free.

Of course, The Roar will have live scores, highlights, commentary and match coverage of both games.

How to listen on radio

In terms of radio, Triple M will have live commentary for both games. The station number will depend on your area but the Triple M website has every location across the country.

You can alternatively download the app which will stream the same service. You can find that here.

If all else fails, there’s always the nearest pub or club.